Albert Angarita: A Multifaceted Talent Making Waves in Frisco, Texas

Albert Angarita is a well-known face in the Frisco, Texas community. He is an accomplished Realtor®, artist, and businessman, who continues to make a positive impact on the community he says he “owes everything to.”

After graduating from FISD, and continuing his education at The University of Texas at Dallas, he won numerous sales competitions, interned directly with one of Zig-Ziglar’s direct disciples, Bryan Flanagan, and went on to win a marketing scholarship competition – all while working as a Negation Department Supervisor, leading his team consistently generate over 7-figures in yearly revenue.

In addition to his real estate career, Albert’s family owns and operates MTR Contractors – a luxury construction and remodeling firm which has been operating in Frisco for several decades. Unlike most realtors, Albert grew up in remodeling and has personal experience managing hundreds of residential and commercial projects in the community. He can design, accurately estimate, and project manage a build from permitting, to completion- making him an asset as a realtor.

With a deep understanding of the local real estate market, Albert is able to help his clients navigate the buying and selling process with ease. His professional approach, integrity, and ability to understand each client's unique needs have helped him become highly sought after.

Albert’s goal is to help everyone in Frisco rent, buy, sell, and remodel with confidence.

Although Albert often works 7-days a week - a habit he inherited from his hard-working family - at night, he indulges in another passion. Music! A self-taught guitar player and singer, he is published under his own label “Angarita” which can be found streaming on all major streaming platforms like Apple™ Music and Spotify™, among others.

The popularity of these tracks can be gauged by the fact that the first two releases amassed over 100K organic views on YouTube™ within just one month back in 2012! This rising talent is in the process of recording his next major release. He says he has no desire to become famous, but rather just loves songwriting, and believes making music is therapeutic.

Overall, it would not be wrong to say that Albert Angarita is an asset to Frisco, but also a product of it. He is intentional about the value he adds through his various pursuits – professional as well as personal ones! However, he credits FISD and the community for giving him opportunities early on, like learning graphic design at The Career & Technical Education Center, and participating in The Frisco Freedom Fest several years with his family’s business.

You can learn more about Albert, and work with him at www.angaritaworld.com, stay up to date with him on Instagram™ @angarita, or contact his office directly at (469) 972 4373. For premium remodeling and construction in Frisco, visit: https://www.mtrcontractors.com/ or learn more by visiting https://www.angaritaworld.com/

