OptimEyes.ai, the Award Winning Pioneer in AI/ML Driven Integrated Risk Modeling & Decision-Making, names Marene Allison to its Advisory Board

SAN DIEGO (PRWEB) February 23, 2023

OptimEyes names Marene Allison, former Chief Information Security Officer, Johnson & Johnson and President, West Point Women, to its Advisory Board – a key forum for developing and executing OptimEyes' risk modeling and decision-making strategy.

"We are delighted and immensely proud to welcome Marene to our Advisory Board. Her tremendous track record and deep experience of the business lifecycle, particularly from the CISO's perspective, will provide valuable insights as we continue to grow OptimEyes", said AJ Sarkar, Founder & CEO. "I know Marene will play a key role in developing and executing our uniquely positioned AI/ML driven risk modeling capabilities. More than ever, our clients across multiple industries are looking for innovative ways to tackle today's most pressing cyber, data privacy, ESG and compliance threats and challenges."

Marene said, "I am honored to join OptimEyes and its world-class team of Advisory Board members. While I have many choices for my life after being a CISO, I wanted to continue to work with companies that have solutions that provide clarity and visibility to corporate governance, particularly in understanding the impact of risk, including cyber, on business goals and objectives. AJ has made extraordinary strides in helping organizations take their risk management programs to the next level."

About OptimEyes.ai

San Diego-based OptimEyes.ai is a pioneer of AI-driven, integrated risk modeling. Built by Fortune 500 CXOs with a deep background in cyber, risk and compliance, our software-as-a-service platform helps Fortune 2000 organizations discover, measure, prioritize, predict and optimize cyber, data privacy, ESG, compliance and enterprise risks. For more information, contact us at https://optimeyes.ai, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.CONTACT

