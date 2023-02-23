KryptAll Phones Can Help Protect Against Potential Cellular Traffic Monitoring of Spy Balloons

The suspected Chinese spy balloon recently spotted, and later shot down, over American airspace may have had the capability of monitoring cellphone traffic in the United States, according to a retired U.S. Air Force colonel. KryptAll phones can keep phone calls safe and secure from interception.

Wilmington, DE February 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The suspected, alleged Chinese spy balloon recently spotted, and later shot down, over American airspace may have had the capability of monitoring cellphone traffic in the United States, according to retired U.S. Air Force colonel Cedric Leighton. He said that China may have been “scooping up signals intelligence. In other words, they're looking at our cellphone traffic, our radio traffic" (https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/chinese-spy-balloon-may-be-watching-our-cellphone-traffic-ex-us-colonel/ar-AA174Vwm). Balloons have been seen over the United States, Canada, Colombia, Costa Rica, and Taiwan.

KryptAll phones will keep its users' phone calls safe and secure from interception. KryptAll calls and calling data are AES-256 encrypted with no calling records. Its users can call anyone, anywhere to any type of phone from the secure KryptAll phone. Those interested may contact them to find out how simple and worry-free secure communication really can be.

