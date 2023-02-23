Philippe Pastor: a successful artist at BRAFA presented by the prestigious Boon Gallery

Boon Gallery, founded in 1985, is a reference for 20th-century masterpieces. Established in Knokke-Le Zoute since 2014, it has become one of the leading art galleries in Europe, strengthening its international reputation with notable participation in prestigious art fairs in Amsterdam, Brussels, Hong Kong, London, Monaco, Moscow, and Paris. With a range of exceptional quality artworks, from Impressionist masterpieces to the most avant-garde creations of abstract art, Boon Gallery represents the biggest names in art history. This is evidenced by its memorable exhibitions such as "Pablo Picasso" in 2019 and "Homage to Magritte" in 2017, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Belgian artist's death. Boon Gallery has become a must-visit for collectors and art lovers, offering a unique experience to those looking to discover the masterpieces that have marked 20th-century art history.

About Philippe Pastor:

Philippe Pastor (1961, Monaco) is a visionary artist and a determined advocate for the preservation of nature. Recognized for his creative genius by two Venice Biennales, as well as the United Nations, he is celebrated worldwide for his eloquent and impactful art. He uses his paintings made of natural pigments and his famous "burnt trees" sculptures to convey an important message about the relationship between man and nature, emphasizing our responsibility to protect our planet for future generations. Philippe Pastor's works are a call to action, an invitation to reflect on our impact on the environment and to recognize our vital dependence on nature. With a brilliant career of over 20 years that has seen his coverage in Forbes, artist Philippe Pastor is a leader in the art world committed to the fight for and preservation of our most precious planetary heritage.