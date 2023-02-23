Zamba Skincare: Integrating Traditional African Herbal and Skincare Remedies to Achieve Beautiful Glowing Skin

Zamba Skincare is a new brand that uses skincare teas with ingredients sourced from Africa to nourish the skin from within.

Rachel Owens is proud to announce the launching of her unique new brand, Zamba Skincare. Zamba Skincare takes a holistic approach to skincare, pairing its products with herbal-infused skin treatments and natural purple tea from Kenya to detoxify and nourish the skin from the inside out.

According to the Zamba Skincare team, the name Zamba is derived from the Swahili word “zambarau,” which means “purple,” and more specifically, “zamba,” which means “purple fruit.”

The name is inspired by the brands mission to help customers achieve healthy, radiant skin through the use of their nutrient-rich skin products created from purple tea, a natural treasure from Kenya.

Rachel believes that beautiful skin begins in the gut. “Skincare isn’t just about what we put on our skin, but what we put into our bodies,” she states.

Zamba Skincare team states that their unique teas will help the user’s skin glow from within. Each tea uses quality African ingredients sourced from local farmers and blended whole with other herbs to create a skin loving tea blend.

“Every sip of Zamba tea is an ultimate sensory experience,” says Owens. “Unlike many other skincare teas on the market today, our formulation is certified organic and made entirely of natural ingredients so that you can rest assured that your skin will be well cared for without the use of harsh chemicals or additives.”

Zamba Skincare teas products include:

- Zamba Tea: Key ingredients, Kenyan Purple Tea, Hibiscus, Blackcurrant, Butterfly Pea Flower

- Zuri Glow Tea: Key ingredients, Rooibos tea, Hibiscus, Turmeric, White Willow Bark

Purple Tea

Purple tea has anthocyanins, used to help prevent free radicals from causing cellular damage. It contains more antioxidants than any other tea, which help fight inflammation and protect the skin from damage, keeping it healthy and radiant.

Hibiscus

Hibiscus is a natural skin moisturizer. It keeps the skin hydrated and soft all day long, resulting in beautiful skin.

Black Currant

Blackcurrant is high in Vitamin C and phytochemicals, which aid in skin tone and hydration.

Butterfly Pea Flower

Butterfly Pea Flower is high in antioxidants, which help to keep skin firm, youthful, and glowing.

Rooibos Tea

For centuries, Rooibos tea has been used to heal wounds, protect against UV rays, and keep skin looking its best.

Turmeric

Turmeric is a superfood that can provide anti-inflammatory benefits as well as environmental protection.

White Willow Bark



White Willow Bark has anti-aging benefits, soothes acne, and protects against UV damage.

Conclusion

Zamba Skincare is a new skincare tea line that is a vegan, cruelty-free, and natural, made with purple tea, treasured ingredients.

For more information or to purchase Zamba Skincare teas, please visit their website below.

