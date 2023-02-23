ERI Brings SOC 2 / NAID AAA Dual Electronics Data Destruction Compliance to Arizona Businesses

ERI, the nation's largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition (ITAD) provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company, now maintains nine state-of-the-art, carbon neutral e-waste recycling facilities that feature SOC 2 Type I certification and NAID AAA certification (a unique dual standard of responsible data security), including its newest location in Goodyear, Arizona, near Phoenix.

ERI has successfully completed the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type I audit and received its compliance certification for all of its nine facilities. SOC 2 compliance certification is recognized globally for its rigor in the review of organizations' systems and controls. It affirms that ERI's practices, policies, procedures and operations meet the SOC 2 standards for security and data protection. ERI has also, for more than seven years, been recognized by the International Secure Information Governance & Management Association (i-SIGMA) as a fully NAID AAA certified organization. NAID AAA certification verifies secure data destruction companies' compliance with all known data protection laws through scheduled and surprise audits by trained, accredited security professionals, fulfilling customers' regulatory due diligence obligations.

SOC 2 independent audits are also conducted to review companies' effective implementation of employee controls and training, IT systems and risk management control, product discipline, and vendor selection. ERI's SOC 2 examinations for Type I compliance testing were conducted in accordance with standards from the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). Type I testing confirms that a company's systems and controls meet SOC 2 audit standards.

"Cybercrime is a greater threat today than it has ever been," said John Shegerian, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of ERI. "We are proud to be the first organization in our industry to be both SOC 2 Type 1 and NAID AAA certified. Being dual-certified at the highest standards for data security and destruction further reinforces an ongoing commitment to data protection and the responsible recycling of all electronic devices. It also demonstrates that we are willing and able to provide independent testing and audit results that demonstrate how our systems and controls for handling data-bearing devices can be fully trusted."

ERI has been providing comprehensive ITAD and electronic waste recycling services since 2002 and announced the opening of its new Goodyear facility last month – the first recycler in the state of Arizona to be SOC 2, NAID AAA, R2 and BAN e-steward certified. ERI is also the only certified e-steward in Arizona that maintains its own data destruction, glass cleaning, comprehensive shredding and ITAD services in-house. ERI is also a fully carbon neutral organization, distinguishing the company as the world's first electronic recycling and ITAD company to achieve carbon neutral status at all of its facilities nationwide.

"It's an honor to be able to help businesses of all sizes and industries achieve their ESG initiatives while protecting their proprietary data through responsible, fully certified ITAD and electronics recycling services performed in-house at carbon neutral facilities," added Shegerian. "With a steady increase in the need for our industry-leading ITAD and electronic waste recycling services, we continue to grow exponentially and this new location helps us achieve even greater balance as we serve every zip code in the United States, while providing a convenient location to service the robust and growing Southwest market."

With its longstanding dedication to ESG, ERI is also the recipient of an overall "A" rating (the highest grade ever awarded to a company in ERI's industry) from the Ellen MacArthur Foundation's Circulytics tool, which measures progress towards a circular economy.

ERI's Arizona location is located at 215 N. 143rd Ave., Suite 110, in Goodyear. The facility maintains public receiving hours from Monday to Friday from 8 am to 2 pm. Anyone can easily get information by contacting 1-800-ERI-DIRECT (374-3473).

ERI is the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company in the United States. ERI is certified at the highest level by all leading environmental and data security oversight organizations to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every type of electronic device in an environmentally responsible manner. It is the first and only company in its industry to achieve carbon neutrality at all its facilities nationwide, and the first to achieve SOC 2 certification for security and data protection. ERI has the capacity to process more than a billion pounds of electronic waste annually at its nine certified locations, serving every zip code in the United States. ERI's mission is to protect people, the planet and privacy. For more information about e-waste recycling and ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230223005881/en/