Get Ready for the Future of Mobile Medical Imaging: Modular Devices Acquires Interim Diagnostic Imaging!

Modular Devices Acquisition, LLC (Modular Devices), a leading provider of mobile imaging labs and mobile cleanrooms, has just announced its acquisition of Interim Diagnostic Imaging (IDI), a leading mobile imaging company that serves the US markets. Modular Devices is the leading provider of Mobile and Modular Cardiac Cath and Interventional labs and the integration of Interim Diagnostics Imaging adds Mobile CT and Mobile MRI Labs to the product offering, creating a combined company with one of the largest of mobile medical imaging fleets in the industry.

President of Interim Diagnostic Imaging, Lynn Behrns couldn't be more thrilled about the partnership: "We look forward to combining forces with Modular Devices to become one of the country's largest lessors of medical imaging suites." With the support of Modular Devices, Interim Diagnostic Imaging can accelerate its growth strategy by adding more mobile labs to its already impressive fleet.

Greg Mink, CEO of Modular Devices, is equally excited about the acquisition: "The addition of Interim Diagnostic Imaging significantly increases Modular Devices' fleet while providing diversification and improving our product offering. The combined company will now offer our customers a full range of medical imaging labs including catheterization, cleanroom, PET/CT, MRI, and CT. We are excited to better serve our customers and execute our expansion strategy."

This partnership marks the second investment for Modular Devices within a 12-month period, and it is easy to see why. With this acquisition, Modular Devices is poised to take the medical imaging industry by storm. From mobile cath labs to cleanrooms and everything in between, Modular Devices is your go-to source for all things medical imaging.

Get ready for the future of mobile medical imaging because Modular Devices and Interim Diagnostic Imaging are just getting started!

For more information, visit www.modulardevices.com or www.interimdiagnosticimaging.com.

