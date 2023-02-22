When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: February 22, 2023 FDA Publish Date: February 23, 2023 Product Type: Animal & Veterinary

Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Adulterated by lead Company Name: Bindle Bottle LLC Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description

Bindle Bottle LLC of Carlsbad, CA, is recalling its Bindle Bottles because they may contain an area of exposed lead located in the bottom storage compartment of the bottle. Unpackaged food stored in the bottom storage compartment of the bottle may have been adulterated by the lead and could pose health problems to people or animals eating that adulterated food. People with high blood levels of lead may show no symptoms, but the condition may cause damage to the nervous system and internal organs. Acute lead poisoning may cause a wide range of symptoms, including abdominal pain, muscle weakness, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, weight loss, and bloody or decreased urinary output. Children are particularly vulnerable to lead poisoning. If a child is exposed to enough lead for a protracted period of time (e.g., weeks to months) permanent damage to the central nervous system can occur. This can result in learning disorders, developmental defects, and other long-term health problems. Clinical signs in dogs with acute lead poisoning may include lethargy, anorexia, behavioral changes, ataxia (wobbly gait), tremors, and seizures.

The recalled Bindle Bottles were distributed nationwide via bindlebottle.com, amazon.com, promotional distributors, and in retail stores.

The product comes in four sizes: 32 oz, 24 oz, 20 oz, and 13 oz. Bindle Bottle is also recalling the 24 oz bottle that is part of the Puppy Pack.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

Reports by Lead Free Mama and Consumer Reports led the firm to have the bottle tested. The recall was initiated after analytical results revealed that the small, 0.4” diameter soldering dot in the bottom storage compartment contained lead. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a lack of a cover or barrier to the exposed soldering dot.

Production of Bindle Bottles has been suspended and will be overhauled going forward, eliminating the presence of exposed lead anywhere on future products.

As part of the recall, consumers who purchased a Bindle Bottle are eligible to receive at-home repair kits to rectify the issue. These repair kits can be obtained by filling out a form at bindlebottle.com/pages/recall. Consumers with questions may contact the company at product_safety@bindlebottle.com

