Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,027 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 367,603 in the last 365 days.

Gopal Bill Establishing Presumption of Pre-Trial Detention for Certain Auto Thefts, Carjackings Advances

Trenton – Legislation sponsored by Senator Vin Gopal that would establish a presumption of pretrial detention for persons who commit carjacking, theft of a motor vehicle, or burglaGopal ry in furtherance of a motor vehicle theft was released by the Senate Judiciary Committee.

 

Under the bill, the presumption of pretrial detention, in addition to other offenses listed under the Criminal Justice Reform Act, would also apply to any defendant who commits:

 

  1. a)    theft of a motor vehicle or burglary in furtherance of a motor vehicle theft if the defendant has a prior conviction within the preceding 12 months or prior pending charges for either of those crimes; or

 

  1. b)    carjacking.

 

The provisions of the bill establishing a presumption of pretrial detention for certain auto theft crimes would expire one year after enactment of the bill.

 

“This legislation represents a decisive, targeted action to counter a surge in auto thefts and related crimes in our state. This is a measured response that will make our neighborhoods safer, lessen the strain on law enforcement, and take repeat offenders and carjackers out of circulation,” said Senator Gopal (D-Monmouth).

 

According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), 14,320 vehicles were reported stolen in New Jersey in 2021, a 22 percent increase over the previous year. New Jersey ranks 20th among the states for total vehicle thefts reported, and 31st in the country for vehicle theft rates with 160 thefts per 100,000 residents.

 

The bill, S-3385, was released from committee by a vote of 9-0.

You just read:

Gopal Bill Establishing Presumption of Pre-Trial Detention for Certain Auto Thefts, Carjackings Advances

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.