Faststream Showcases the Features of Customizable 5G ORAN RU Platform at MWC 2023 Barcelona
EINPresswire.com/ -- Faststream will be showcasing the features of our 5G RU platform at Hall 5, Stand #5D39.
Firms all over the world are eager to invest in 5G technology because of its enormous potential for supporting much higher bandwidth and low latency, providing ultra-high speed experiences, connecting billions of objects around the world to the internet, and enabling immense virtual reality experiences.
Faststream brings a customizable ORAN RU Platform for 5G deployments, that tackles the crucial power consumption and cost issues of 5th-generation networks and makes substantial improvements in size and weight. Our solution enables the deployment of 5G systems with configurable models to upgrade the system without the need to replace hardware components, offering a solution to match the evolving requirements of technology and facilitate the client with the most recent technological advancements. The RU platform has a wide range of features and capabilities, including advanced modulation schemes, beamforming, and support for multiple frequency bands.
“Faststream's 5g RU platform consists of a unique DFE/PA combination delivering high power efficiency covering all Sub-6 GHz frequency bands in TDD and FDD customizable to 4TRX - 64TRX, with FPGA/ASIC options for 7.2x ORAN Baseband / Low PHY & Massive MIMO RF Front End” - said Vinay Bansal, Chief Executive Officer at Faststream Technologies
“Our algorithm team works closely with leading PA vendors to develop the most effective linearized alternatives for the most recent PA technologies leading to reduction in development time while providing the most sophisticated CFR and PA/DPD pairing for your designs across band and power variations.” - commented Dr. Jayanta Biswas, Sr. Vice President of Engineering at Faststream Technologies
Faststream’s 5G O-RAN RU platform includes RF Front End, Digital Front End, Lower PHY Baseband Processing, and Synchronization and Fronthaul Transport, running on the Intel® advanced node AGF014 Agilex™ FPGA.
For communication with base station controllers (CU/DU), FST 5G RU employs O-RAN standard specifications for the fronthaul interface. Both fiber and Ethernet may be used to provide the fronthaul link, which is based on the eCPRI.
This enables the establishment of a flexible network with an O-RAN configuration by connecting the base station controllers from different vendors that conform to this specification.
Our solution combines hardened digital front-end (DFE) blocks with configurable logic lower PHY, CFR, and DPD for mass 5G base station deployment. With the evolution of wireless communication standards, 5G NR signal bandwidth has exceeded 200MHz. Our company empowers the 5G base station manufacturers with its innovative DPD + CFR algorithm and helps them to solve the RF bottleneck problem. The solution covers 5G NR use cases, including those for the low, mid, and high band spectrums, and covers various other RF applications, such as phased array radar and communications test equipment.
Read more about the ORAN RU Platform
