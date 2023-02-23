Illinois, Ohio Cities Top Dwellics.com’s List Of ‘Top 100 Best Cities To Raise A Family’ In The Midwest in 2023

Nearby botanical gardens are among the many amenities that make Winnetka, IL, #1 on Dwellics.com's list of 'Top 100 Best Cities to Raise a Family in the Midwest' in 2023. The Village of Winnetka is situated on the shore of Lake Michigan just north of Chicago.

Using the newest data available, Dwellics.com's PhD-level data scientists analyzed 10,000 cities, towns, and villages across the Midwestern U.S. to create a list of the 'Top 100 Best Cities to Raise a Family in the Midwest' using 100+ metrics.