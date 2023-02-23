Illinois, Ohio Cities Top Dwellics.com’s List Of ‘Top 100 Best Cities To Raise A Family’ In The Midwest in 2023
Nearby botanical gardens are among the many amenities that make Winnetka, IL, #1 on Dwellics.com's list of 'Top 100 Best Cities to Raise a Family in the Midwest' in 2023. The Village of Winnetka is situated on the shore of Lake Michigan just north of Chicago.
Using the newest data available, Dwellics.com's PhD-level data scientists analyzed 10,000 cities, towns, and villages across the Midwestern U.S. to create a list of the 'Top 100 Best Cities to Raise a Family in the Midwest' using 100+ metrics.
Iowa, Minnesota, Michigan, Nebraska, Indiana, and South Dakota locales also ranked in the top 100
The Top 100 cities in the Midwest include 45 in Ohio, 21 in Illinois, 16 in Iowa, eight in Minnesota, six in Michigan, two in Nebraska and one each in Indiana and South Dakota.
Located on the shore of Lake Michigan 17 miles north of Chicago, the village of Winnetka, Illinois, took the top spot on the “Top 100 Best Cities to Raise a Family in the Midwest” rankings list with a rating of 99.46 out of a possible 100 points. New Albany, Ohio, came in second at 97.11, and the Village of Indian Hill, Ohio, ranks third with a score of 95.7. Plain Township in Franklin County, Ohio, earned 93.87 points, followed by Liberty Township, Ohio, with a score of 92.51. Hinsdale, Illinois, received 92.37 points and Lincolnshire, Illinois, a score of 91.8. Dublin, Ohio is ranked at 91.53, and Lewis Center, Ohio, got 89.82 points to round out the top 10.
The Midwest is known for wide-open spaces, affordable land, and a slower-paced lifestyle that differs greatly from other areas of the country. About 21 percent of the nation’s population, or 68 million people, reside in the Midwestern states of Illinois, Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, Iowa, North and South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. Each of the top 100 cities, towns and neighborhoods in metro areas are given a ranking based on a perfect score of 100.
Dwellics analyzed data on more than 10,000 cities, towns and regions in the Midwestern U.S. to compile the list of the “Top 100 Best Places to Raise a Family in the Midwest.” The top 100 Midwestern locales start at 99.46 and range down to 73.39 for the final city on the list. Ranking factors included quality of education; climate comfort, which provides the number of days with temperatures between 50 and 90 degrees; infrastructure, including internet speeds, public transportation and traffic; public safety and natural disaster risks; financial considerations like child-care costs, property prices, and cost of living; percentage of married households with school-aged children; and education level of residents. To view the entire list, visit https://dwellics.com/rankings/best-cities-raise-family-midwest-2023.
“If open spaces, low cost of living, four distinct seasons, and friendly people are your thing, then this list of the 'Top 100 Best Places to Raise a Family in the Midwest' will help you determine where you may want to move to,” said Dwellics Founder Gisele Sitdykova. “Dwellics ranks the Top 100 Best Cities to Raise a Family in four geographic regions across the U.S. – Midwest, South, West, and Northeast. We just updated the platform for 2023 using the most recent statistics, analyzing data from more than 50 sources and comparing communities using 100+ metrics to produce our Top 100 Best Cities rankings.”
Other “Top 100 Best Cities” rankings new for 2023 offer lists of the best places for remote workers to live, best places for retirees, safest places to live, most affordable cities with outstanding schools, most educated cities, healthiest counties in the nation, and best places for people to enjoy an outdoor lifestyle. In addition to Top 100 Best Cities rankings, Dwellics.com offers free personalizable calculators to compare cost of living, climate, and school performance. For even deeper analysis, users can compare two cities side by side using their own selection of metrics that are most important to them.
Each locale’s listing includes community demographics like population size, age, racial and religious diversity, political affiliation, and industry and employment data that indicates the types of jobs available in each area. Dwellics posts reviews of each city submitted by users who provide pros and cons of living in each place in their own words, and also uses data to calculate pros and cons to provide objective metrics. Free data-driven comparison calculators and search tools allow users to compare two cities side by side using metrics like cost of living, housing prices, taxes, school performance, climate, safety, and infrastructure such as internet speeds and public transport.
“Dwellics.com makes it easier to find the best place to relocate to because our algorithm considers each user’s personal needs and wants,” Sitdykova explained. “Our team has worked tirelessly for more than two years to build a unique, patented algorithm that gives users an authentic feel for what it’s really like to live somewhere. Thousands of visitors each day use our platform to help them make informed decisions about the places they’re considering relocating to.”
Dwellics is free to use, and for a limited time, no sign-up is required. The website also offers a magazine-style Blog with nearly 50 informative articles offering tips, checklists, and guidance to make relocating easier. New articles are added regularly, and users may sign up to receive Dwellics’ free monthly newsletter to keep up with the newest Blog articles and learn more about places of interest to them.
Another new feature is Dwellics’ partner program. Businesses related to relocation — including mortgage lenders, real estate professionals, moving and storage companies, insurance, and other services people need when planning a move — now can offer their services on pages covering their geographic areas. The goal of this program is to create a list of trustworthy businesses users can call upon once they decide where they will relocate to. Contact Dwellics at partners@dwellics.com to learn how to participate.
To learn more about Dwellics, visit Dwellics.com. Find all 11 “Top 100 Best Cities” rankings at dwellics.com/rankings.
