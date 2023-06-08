New York, New Jersey Cities Top Dwellics.com’s List Of ‘Top 100 Best Cities To Raise A Family’ In The Northeast In 2023
With nine lakes and many beaches, Mountain Lakes, NJ, offers outdoor recreation, top-rated schools and a small-town atmosphere only 30 miles northwest of New York City. The Borough is #1 of Dwellics.com's 'Top 100 Best Cities to Raise a Family in the Northeast' in 2023
Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine locales also in top 100
Dwellics.com makes it easier to find the best place to relocate to because our algorithm considers each user’s personal needs and wants.”OAK PARK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- New Jersey, New York, and Massachusetts cities and towns earned the top 10 spots in Dwellics.com’s “Top 100 Best Cities to Raise a Family in the Northeast” rankings for 2023, with New Jersey home to six, and New York and Massachusetts each home to two of the top 10 locales. The platform’s patented algorithm created by PhD-level data scientists ranks the best places to live across the U.S. and provides detailed analysis of more than 60,000 cities, towns, and neighborhoods across the country.
— Dwellics Founder Giselle Sitdykova
The top 100 cities in the Northwest U.S. include 33 in New York, 27 in New Jersey, 17 in Pennsylvania, 11 in Connecticut, nine in Massachusetts, two in New Hampshire and one in Maine.
Mountain Lakes, New Jersey, took the top spot on Dwellics.com’s “Top 100 Best Cities to Raise a Family in the Northeast” rankings list with a rating of 98.83 out of a possible 100 points. This small, lakeside community of less than 5,000 residents offers a slower-paced lifestyle only 30 miles northwest of New York City. Medham, New Jersey, came in second at 95.34, and Medford, Massachusetts, ranks third with a score of 94.26. Garden City, New Jersey, earned 93.79 points, followed by Sudbury, Massachusetts, with a score of 92.26. Ridgewood, New Jersey, received 92.23 points, and Livingston Township, New Jersey, a score of 91.72. New Castle, New York, is ranked at 91.30, and Montgomery Township, New Jersey earned 90.09 points, and Tenafly, New Jersey, got 89.97 points to round out the top 10.
The Northeast is known for its rich history, seafood, beautiful nature, cultural diversity, and fast-paced lifestyle focused on business. According to the 2019 U.S. Census report, America’s East Coast accounted for slightly more than 17 percent of the nation's population. Covering Maine, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Pennsylvania, the Northeastern U.S. is home to more than 55 million people.
Dwellics analyzed data on more than 10,000 Eastern cities to compile the list of the “Top 100 Best Cities to Raise a Family in the Northeast.” Each of the top 100 cities, towns, and neighborhoods in metro areas is given a ranking based on a perfect score of 100. The top 100 Northeastern locales start at 98.82 and range down to 78.29 for the final city on the list. Ranking factors included quality of education; climate comfort, which provides the number of days with temperatures between 50 and 90 degrees; infrastructure, including public transportation, traffic, and internet speeds; public safety and natural disaster risks; financial considerations like child-care costs, property prices, and cost of living; percentage of married households with school-aged children; and education level of residents. To view the entire list, visit https://dwellics.com/rankings/best-cities-raise-family-northeast-2023.
“If historical locations, natural beauty, incredible cultural diversity, four distinct seasons, and the opportunity for a fast-paced lifestyle are your thing, then this list of the ‘Top 100 Best Cities to Raise a Family in the Northeast’ will help you decide where you might want to move to,” said Dwellics Founder Gisele Sitdykova. “Dwellics ranks the top 100 best cities to raise a family in four geographic regions across the U.S. – Midwest, South, West, and Northeast. We’ve updated the platform for 2023 using the most recent statistics available, analyzing data from over 50 sources and comparing communities using 100+ metrics to produce our Top 100 Best Cities rankings.”
Other “Top 100 Best Cities” rankings for 2023 offer lists of the best places for remote workers to live, best places for retirees, safest places to live, most affordable cities with outstanding schools, most educated cities, healthiest counties in the nation, and best places for people to enjoy an outdoor lifestyle. In addition to Top 100 Best Cities rankings, Dwellics.com offers free personalizable calculators to compare cost of living, climate, and school performance. For even deeper analysis, users can compare two cities side by side using their own selection of metrics that are most important to them. Find the calculators here: https://dwellics.com/calculators.
Each locale’s listing includes community demographics like population size, age, racial and religious diversity, political affiliation, and industry and employment data that indicates the types of jobs available in each area. Dwellics posts reviews of each city submitted by users who provide pros and cons of living in each place in their own words, and also uses data to calculate pros and cons for those who prefer objective metrics. Free data-driven comparison calculators and search tools allow users to compare two cities side by side using metrics like cost of living, housing prices, taxes, school performance, climate, safety, and infrastructure such as internet speeds and public transport.
“Dwellics.com makes it easier to find the best place to relocate to because our algorithm considers each user’s personal needs and wants,” Sitdykova explained. “Our team of technology and data experts worked for more than two years to build a unique, patented algorithm that gives users an authentic feel for what it’s really like to live somewhere. Thousands of visitors each day use our platform to help them make informed decisions about the places they’re considering relocating to.”
Dwellics is free to use, and for a limited time, no sign-up is required. The website also offers a Blog filled with nearly 50 informative articles offering tips, checklists, and guidance to make relocating easier. New articles are added regularly, and users may sign up to receive Dwellics’ free monthly newsletter to keep up with the newest Blog articles and learn more about places of interest to them.
To learn more about Dwellics, visit Dwellics.com. Find all 11 “Top 100 Best Cities” rankings at https://dwellics.com/rankings.
About Dwellics.com:
Dwellics’ data-driven city ranking tools offer personalized lists of places where people can live their best life, however they choose to define it. Dwellics compiles statistics from more than four dozen comprehensive sources, including reports, studies, and data sets from government, academic, non-profit, NGO and private-sector groups to provide comprehensive, detailed reports that allow users to rank cities and locales across all 50 U.S. states.
Giselle Sitdykova
Dwellics.com
+1 818-476-2016
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other
Dwellics.com showcases some of the 'Top 100 Best Cities to Raise a Family in the Northeast' in 2023