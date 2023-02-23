MSCHF NYC Announces Launch of Candy Subscription Box
MSCHF NYC has manufactured a wide range of products, ranging from chocolate bars to gummy bears, social media channels and tasty AI-generated candy formulas.NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MSCHF NYC, a leading candy manufacturer, is excited to announce the launch of its newest service – a monthly candy subscription box.
The subscription box will feature a curated selection of MSCHF NYC’s most popular candies, including gummies, chocolates and hard candies. Each month, subscribers will receive a box filled with a variety of treats, hand-picked by MSCHF NYC’s expert candy makers.
“We are thrilled to offer our customers a new way to enjoy our delicious candies,” said Nicholas Crutcher, MSCHF NYC’s CEO. “Our candy subscription box is the perfect way to discover new favorites and indulge in old ones.”
Subscribers can choose from a variety of subscription options, including a month-to-month plan, a three-month plan, and a six-month plan. Prices start at just $39.99 per month, and shipping is free.
The candy subscription box is the latest addition to MSCHF NYC’s lineup of high-quality, delicious candies. For over 10 years, the company has been known for its commitment to using the finest ingredients and creating candies that are both delicious and unique.
To celebrate the launch of the candy subscription box, MSCHF NYC is offering a special discount to new subscribers. Use the promo code 15OFF at checkout to receive 15% off your first box.
The candy subscription box is available now on MSCHF NYC’s website. With its convenient subscription options, high-quality candies, and special offer for new subscribers, it’s the perfect way to satisfy your sweet tooth.
About MSCHF NYC
MSCHF NYC has been creating high-quality, delicious candies for over 10 years. With a commitment to using only the finest ingredients and creating unique, flavorful treats, the company has become a favorite of candy lovers everywhere. From gummies and chocolates to hard candies and more, MSCHF NYC offers a wide variety of sweets that are sure to satisfy any sweet tooth. Visit our website to learn more about our candy subscription box and other products.
Nicholas Crutcher
MSCHF NYC
+1 403-917-9801
email us here