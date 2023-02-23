Poblocki Sign Company Announces Lee Dawson as President & Chief Executive Officer
Poblocki Sign Company, a leader in the architectural signage industry for over 90 years, now has a President & CEO under 40.
It is a great honor to assume the position of President & CEO of Poblocki Sign Company...I am excited about the opportunity to further Poblocki’s legacy as a premier architectural signage partner.”MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Poblocki Sign Company, LLC., a national leader in custom architectural signage for over 90 years, announced today that Lee Dawson has been appointed President & CEO effective immediately.
— Lee Dawson
Dawson succeeds Kevin Madrzykowski, who announced his resignation as President & CEO after a tenure in the position for just over three years. Madrzykowski on Dawson’s appointment, “He is a hands-on leader who is industry experienced, people focused, results oriented, and passionate about the growth of the company. Please join me in congratulating Lee on his new appointment.”
Dawson has more than 11 years’ experience with Poblocki Sign Company, beginning his journey as a Sales Executive and most recently as Vice President & COO.
“It is a great honor to assume the position of President & CEO of Poblocki Sign Company,” says Dawson, “For the last decade, I have diligently sought to understand all aspects of this industry and our company. I am excited about the opportunity to further Poblocki’s legacy as a premier architectural signage partner. We will use our storied 90-year history as a blueprint for the continued execution of exciting signage and branding projects. While doing so, we will treasure the experience and talent that our team possesses and ensure that it is properly instilled in the next generation of signage professionals.”
Dawson is presently in the second year of a two-year term on the International Sign Association’s (ISA) Direct National Steering Committee. He was previously recognized as an up-and-coming leader in the industry in ISA’s Elite program of 2019. As CEO, Lee will also serve on Poblocki’s Board of Directors. He graduated Cum Laude in 2009 with a B.S. in Business Administration with a concentration in Marketing from North Carolina State University.
About Poblocki Sign Company:
Poblocki Sign Company is a leading national manufacturer of custom architectural signage. Originally started in the Milwaukee area in 1932, Poblocki now has four manufacturing facilities in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Raleigh, North Carolina; Boston, Massachusetts; Orlando, Florida; and numerous satellite offices throughout the United States.
