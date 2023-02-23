Submit Release
PSD Announces 3-6-2023 Meeting of the VT NDCAP Federal Nuclear Waste Policy Committee

The Federal Nuclear Waste Policy (FNWP) Committee of the Vermont Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel (VT NDCAP) will hold its first meeting of 2023 on Monday, March 6, 2023, from 12:00 Noon to 2:00 PM.  As permitted by Act 1 of the 2023 Vermont Legislature, this meeting will be conducted solely as a webcast and teleconference. 

The subject of the March 6th FWNP Committee meeting will be: Two Perspectives on Amending the 1982 & 1986 Nuclear Waste Policy Acts.  These perspectives will be provided by Jay Silberg, a Partner at Pillsbury, Winthrop, Shaw, Pittman, LLP and Diane Curran, a Partner at Harmon, Curran, Spielberg and Eisenberg, LLP.  

Questions regarding the March 6th FNWP Committee meeting or any other VT NDCAP meeting may be directed to State Nuclear Engineer Tony Leshinskie at Anthony.Leshinskie@vermont.gov

For more information, including how to join the meeting, please see the Press Release regarding the meeting, or visit the VT NDCAP webpage.

 

