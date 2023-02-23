New opinion: Feb. 23

The Supreme Court has issued a new opinion.
Queen v. Martel, et al. 2023 ND 32
Docket No.: 20220121
Filing Date: 2/23/2023
Case Type: CHILD CUST & SUPPORT (Div.\Other)
Author: Per Curiam
Highlight: An amended judgment is summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(2).