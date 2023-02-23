Elizabeth Barnes: From Surviving to Thriving Through Chasing Dreams Financial Consulting
How Elizabeth Barnes and Chasing Dreams Financial Consulting Help Clients Achieve Financial Stability through Credit Repair and Coaching
Don't chase your dreams; live your dreams!”CHRISTIANA, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elizabeth Barnes, the founder, and CEO of Chasing Dreams Financial Consulting has come a long way since her challenging childhood. Her experiences of abuse, becoming a teenage mother at sixteen, and facing a felony charge forced her into situations beyond her control. However, her determination to rebuild her life and credit score led her to a successful business that helps clients achieve financial stability.
— Elizabeth Barnes
After serving in the military and receiving a medical discharge, Barnes used the tools she learned to rebuild her life and credit. As her credit journey progressed, she noticed that many people faced similar challenges and knew she could help. That's how her business, Chasing Dreams Financial Consulting, was born.
Chasing Dreams offers clients credit repair services, financial literacy education, and one-on-one coaching sessions. Barnes and her team dig deep into clients' credit reports to find errors and work on the client's behalf to get them removed. Most clients are unaware of the inaccuracies in their credit reports, and studies suggest that nearly 80% of credit reports contain errors.
Credit repair is essential for people because a good credit score opens up numerous opportunities for financial stability and growth. It can help secure loans at lower interest rates, get approved for better credit cards, and even help with job applications. Unfortunately, inaccurate information on credit reports can significantly lower credit scores and limit access to these opportunities. Credit repair services, such as those offered by Chasing Dreams Financial Consulting, can help identify and correct errors in credit reports, thereby increasing the credit score and opening up new avenues for financial progress. As Elizabeth Barnes puts it, "Credit is KING!" and repairing it is essential to a brighter financial future.
Barnes' coaching sessions help clients with business strategy, personality evaluation, weekly video training, and statistical analysis. Barnes's motto, "Forever a Fighter, Never a Victim! Don't Chase Your Dreams; Live Your Dreams!" drives her to instill the fighter's spirit in her clients, whether by repairing their credit or mentoring them in business or sharing her story.
Elizabeth Barnes is proof that hardship can breed character. She has used her experiences to help others, and her journey from surviving to thriving inspires many. Her story shows that it is never too late to start over and make a difference in the lives of others.
Elizabeth Barnes
Chasing Dreams Financial Consulting
+1 615-556-0982
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook