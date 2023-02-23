The INNOCN 32 Inch 144Hz 4K Mini-LED Gaming Monitor 32M2V has Gamers in a Frenzy
EINPresswire.com/ -- Throughout the year, smart display manufacturer’s work hard to develop the next big thing in smart monitors. Since its introduction to the market in 2014, Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Ltd. (INNOCN) has been one of the most forward-thinking producers of smart TV's. INNOCN has won numerous awards for its innovative designs, including the iF Design Award (2018), the Red Dot Award (2016), and the China Good Design Award (2016). Leading news outlets have named INNOCN's smart monitors the "Best Portable Monitors of 2022" and the "Best Overall."
INNOCN has successfully developed a smart display to take gaming to the next level. The INNOCN 32 Inch 144Hz 4K Mini-LED Gaming Monitor 32M2V elevates the ordinary gaming experience. Customers can purchase this 32-inch smart display on Amazon for $849.99 until February 26, 2023, 12:00 AM - 11:45 PM PST. After this date, the INNOCN 32M2V will be available for purchase at the standard price of $999.99.
The 32M2V is a large monitor that does not skimp on size. It is a 32-inch smart display with plenty of screen space for gamers, at-home workers, graphic designers, live streamers, and any other activity that can be shared via a smart screen. This computer gaming monitor features mini LED backlit technology, 1152 local dimming zones, 4K resolution, and HDR1000 to deliver extremely high quality picture and video graphics.
For color accuracy and more clear graphics, the 4K computer gaming monitor 32M2V has a 144Hz refresh rate and 99% DCI-P3 99% Adobe RGB color gamut. This smart computer monitor has a USB-C port that can supply up to 90W of power. Additionally, it has a DisplayPort and two HDMI ports for hooking up to modern electronics like PC gaming desktops, the PlayStation 5, the Xbox One, and more.
