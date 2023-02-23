Portland Radio Show “LTAR: Let’s Talk About Race” wins National and International Awards
I’m so proud of how our show has grown, and how we focus on the intersectionality of issues,”PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contact: Nia Gray, Executive Producer, (412) 463-3459
— Lanita Duke, host, and moderator of LTAR.
Portland Radio Show “LTAR: Let’s Talk About Race” wins National and International Awards
Portland radio show LTAR: Let’s Talk About Race’s remarkable show, “A Woman’s Rights vs. The Supreme Court’s Might” is lauded in a number of international awards. The episode won “Best Podcast under 30 minutes” at Echonation Audio & Film Festival in Greater Manchester, England, “Best Podcast” at the Swedish International Film Festival, and “Best Audio Podcast” at EdiPlay International Film Festival in France.
LTAR: Let’s Talk About Race is an intergenerational, roundtable discussion of independent national journalists who engage in rigorous conversations and analysis of news coverage regarding the role race plays in politics, government, the economy, education, and health. This show was created in the aftermath of the United States Supreme Court's decision to overturn the right to an abortion. The panelists digest the issue and find the complex, overlapping problems that this decision creates for Americans.
“I’m so proud of how our show has grown, and how we focus on the intersectionality of issues. We’ll be banned in Florida soon, but that’s a point of pride,” said LaNita Duke, host, and moderator of LTAR.
Another highly lauded LTAR episode is “The Second Pandemic – Domestic Violence in America.” That program won “Best Podcast” at the 4th Dimension Independent Film Festival in Bali, Indonesia, “Best Audio Podcast” at Bright International Film Festival in London, and won at the International Black & Diversity Film Festival in Toronto, Canada.
The roundtable line-up features: LaNita Duke, an award-winning audio and video producer who has written, directed, and produced political news and commentary for Grassroots NW and KBOO Radio for over 45 years. Dianne Johnson, a journalist from Texas co- host/musicologist on From the Grassroots, a political news magazine. Althea Billings, journalist, and radio producer. Cecil Prescod is a talk-show host on local, national, and international issues ranging from poverty in Portland to politics in Africa. Nia Gray, host and blogger of The Faith Report and The Woke Church in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Mary Li, the Director of the Multnomah Idea Lab, a think tank in Portland, OR.
LTAR is a production of Grassroot News NW based in Portland, Oregon, and airs on KBOO Radio. Episodes come out twice monthly, and are available online wherever you find podcasts, by searching “LTAR: Let’s Talk About Race.”
ltarshow@gmail.com
LaNita Duke
Grassrootnews@hotmail.com
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Other