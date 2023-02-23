Submit Release
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Investors of Investigation

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of Credit Suisse Group AG ("Credit Suisse" or "the Company") CS. Credit Suisse investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/cs.

The investigation concerns whether Credit Suisse violated federal securities laws.

We are investigating Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) ("Credit Suisse" or the "Company") for potential violations of the federal securities laws. On December 2, 2022, following large client withdrawals and significant losses, Credit Suisse's Chairman Axel Lehmann advised investors that as of November 11, 2022, customer outflows had "basically stopped". Then, on February 9, 2023, Credit Suisse reported its annual financial results and admitted to large customer outflows through year-end 2022. On this news, Credit Suisse's stock price fell $0.56 per share, or 15.64%, to close at $3.02 per share on February 9, 2023. Then, on February 21, 2023, Reuters reported that Switzerland's financial regulator was reviewing Chairman Lehmann's previous comments about outflows. On this news, Credit Suisse's stock price fell another $0.10 per share, or 3.31%, to close at $2.92 per share on February 21, 2023.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Credit Suisse shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/cs. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his law clerk and client relations manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

