UPDATE - NOTICE TO THE MEDIA - Federal ministers to host a media availability on health care funding (February 23, 2023)

Please note timing of the media scrum was updated

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, and the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, will hold a media scrum regarding health care investments discussions with the provinces and territories.

Date

February 23, 2023

Time

4:00 PM (EST)

Location

The media availability will be held in person at:

805 Wilfrid-Laurier Avenue, Québec City, Québec

