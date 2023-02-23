Submit Release
UPDATE - NOTICE TO THE MEDIA - Federal ministers to host a media availability on health care funding (February 23, 2023)

Please note timing of the media scrum was updated

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, and the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, will hold a media scrum regarding health care investments discussions with the provinces and territories. 

Date
February 23, 2023

Time
4:00 PM (EST)

Location
The media availability will be held in person at: 
805 Wilfrid-Laurier Avenue, Québec City, Québec

