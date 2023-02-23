Kentucky's First Lady Thanks All Who Participated in 2023 ‘Shop & Share’ Event

First Lady Britainy Beshear, pictured with KCADV CEO Angela Yannelli, and Governor Andy Beshear, discusses the importance of domestic violence services in Kentucky during Shop & Share 2023 press conference.

Sponsored by First Lady Britainy Beshear, Kroger, and KCADV, Shop & Share invites shoppers to donate items to their local domestic violence shelter.

FRANKFORT, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2023 -- Yesterday, First Lady Britainy Beshear thanked every Kentuckian who participated in this year's Shop & Share, an annual event that benefits the commonwealth's 15 regional domestic violence shelters and is a continuing partnership with the First Lady, the Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence (KCADV), Kroger and other participating grocery stores throughout Kentucky.

The First Lady invited Kentuckians to stop by a participating Shop & Share retailer on Feb. 11 to purchase items needed by local domestic violence shelters and donate the items through each store’s collection site.

The 2023 Shop & Share event raised $300,860.48 for domestic violence shelters across Kentucky.

“As a mother, my primary goal is to make our commonwealth a safer place for all our families,” the First Lady said. “That’s why I was so proud to partner with KCADV, Kroger, and others once again for this year’s Shop & Share. I want to thank everyone who took time out of their busy weekend to give back to their neighbors. Your generosity makes a difference in the lives of our brave domestic violence survivors and their families.”

KCADV CEO Angela Yannelli shared her enthusiasm about the continued partnership.

“For 40 years, survivors have been looking to Kentucky’s strong network of regional domestic violence shelters to help keep them safe and move them toward a life free of violence. Our shelters feed and clothe and help heal bodies and spirits. Every Kentuckian can say it is not OK that violence exists in our homes and communities and every Kentuckian can show their support by giving to Shop & Share. Let’s create a culture where domestic violence is not acceptable – where healthy relationships are the norm and are promoted and supported, and where all Kentuckians feel safe, welcomed, and valued.”

Now in its 14th year, Shop & Share began as a partnership between then-First Lady Jane Beshear and KCADV. Since the program’s inception, more than $5 million in goods and monetary donations have been raised through the annual event for the 15 domestic violence shelter programs that make up the coalition.

Executive Director Darlene Thomas of Greenhouse17, one of KCADV's member programs, shared her program's experience as a participant in Shop & Share.

“I’ve had the honor and the privilege to [participate in now] my 14th year doing Shop & Share. What I thought would not have such broad reach to the day takes hundreds of volunteers to carry this beautiful vision forward. [Shop & Share] wouldn’t have started without Jane Beshear in the beginning and we are so grateful to our current Beshear administration for carrying this effort forward. It means the world to our families, it means the world to our organizations, and bless everyone in our community who every day finds a way to support survivors.”

All donations from Shop & Share directly help domestic violence programs as they provide life-saving shelter and support services to Kentuckians seeking crisis intervention and support in rebuilding their lives after experiencing intimate partner violence.

Domestic violence survivors who need help can contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-SAFE or the KCADV main line at 502-209-5382. They can also visit the KCADV Get Help Now webpage for a list of shelters across Kentucky and their direct contact information.

For more information about KCADV, visit their website at kcadv.org.