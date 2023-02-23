Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,031 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 367,535 in the last 365 days.

LORD'S SCHOLARS grant program has doubled its grant funding

LONDON, UK, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 1954 the idea of a Trust that saw to the perpetuation and propagation of the history and impact of Hasley Manor was conceived. One of Henry Harris' (18th Lord of Hasley) wishes after deeding the historic Hasley Manor was to see that the Lordship continued to have a positive impact as a noble steward of the area. The Trust did not foresee that it would be without a Lord for nearly 70 years. The Trust administered the scholarship fund every year. We are now glad to have our newly appointed Dr James Allister Odd, 19th Lord of Halsey, overseeing the program as was originally intended.

The British Hasley Manor Trust has doubled the funding allocation for the Lord Scholar's Grant Program to celebrate Lord Hasley's installation.

The Lord's Scholars Grant Program is a funding initiative to support education, historical research, and the arts. The program offers three separate grants, each with its specific focus. The first grant is worth £10,000 and is intended for educational purposes. The second grant, worth £5,000, is for those conducting historical research. Finally, the third grant, worth £5,000, is for individuals and organizations in the arts sector.
These awards are granted annually, and past recipients are eligible to reapply.

The Lord and Lady of Hasley are responsible for choosing each recipient based on the merits of the prepared applicant proposal in a process that removes demographic data.

To ensure a fair and transparent process, applicants must approach their schools or community arts associations to apply for the grants. This approach protects the applicants' personal information and helps maintain a bias-free selection process. These grants provide valuable financial support to those pursuing these fields and help to encourage growth and development in these important areas. Ask your advisor about the Lord's Scholars Grant.

Note: The Lord and Lady of Hasley will never directly solicit money or personal information. If you receive correspondence from someone requesting money or personal information claiming to be the Lord or Lady, please report it to fraud@hasley.co.uk.

Damian Horsch
British Hasley Manor Trust
+44 2045868047
info@hasley.org.uk

You just read:

LORD'S SCHOLARS grant program has doubled its grant funding

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, International Organizations, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.