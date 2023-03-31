The NFRA is dedicated to preserving the integrity of feudal titles in the United Kingdom by combating the growing problem of fraudulent feudal title claims.
We strongly feel that protecting the integrity of these traditional titles is critical to preserving a rapidly deteriorating understanding of our past.”
— Dr Evelyn Teach, Operations Director of NFRA.
LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, March 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Feudal Register and Archive is a non-profit organisation that is dedicated to preserving the integrity of feudal titles in the United Kingdom. Founded by a group of historians, scholars, and archivists, the organisation aims to combat the growing problem of fraudulent feudal title claims by conducting rigorous research within the UK's National Archives, University Records, H.M. Land Registry, and Peerage sources.
Feudal titles, such as Lord of the Manor and Feudal Baronies, have a rich history in the UK and are often associated with aristocracy and royalty. However, in recent years, there has been an increase in fraudulent claims of these titles, which can be detrimental to their authenticity and heritage. This is where the National Feudal Register and Archive comes in, providing an objective mechanism to evaluate and record the status and validity of these titles.
The organisation assists solicitors, hereditary claimants, operational staff from H.M. Services, and researchers in documenting, establishing, and confirming ownership claims relating to feudal titles. Their mission statement reflects their commitment to delivering outstanding results and safeguarding the dignity and authenticity of these historical titles.
"Valid and legal claims to feudal Lordship and Baroney titles are rare and only becoming rarer.
One of the key concerns of the National Feudal Register and Archive is the lack of verifiable and impartial record-keeping, which threatens the integrity of Britain's ancestral legacy. As volunteer devotees of this heritage, the organisation refuses remuneration and profit, highlighting their dedication and passion for preserving the authenticity of these titles.
With their expertise and dedication, the National Feudal Register and Archive provide a crucial service in protecting the integrity of feudal titles in the UK. Their rigorous research and commitment to delivering outstanding results ensure that these historic titles remain authentic and preserved for future generations.
One of the primary reasons that the National Feudal Register and Archive were established is to combat the growing problem of fraud related to feudal titles in the UK. The organisation recognises that there are many instances of fraudulent claims related to these titles, which threaten their integrity and authenticity.
One of the most common types of fraud in the management of feudal titles involves individuals making false claims of ownership or creating counterfeit documents to support their claims. This can lead to confusion and disputes over the true ownership of these titles, which can have significant legal and financial implications.
The National Feudal Register and Archive aims to combat this type of fraud by conducting rigorous research to verify the ownership of feudal titles. By using reliable and objective sources, such as the National Archives, University Records, H.M. Land Registry, and Peerage sources, the organisation can provide an accurate assessment of the validity of a feudal title claim.
Another issue related to fraud in the management of feudal titles is the lack of standardisation in record-keeping. With no central registry for these titles, it can be challenging to track ownership and verify claims. This lack of standardisation can also make it easier for fraudsters to make false claims and create counterfeit documents.
The National Feudal Register and Archive provides a vital service in this regard, offering an objective mechanism for evaluating and recording the status and validity of feudal titles. Their commitment to delivering outstanding results and safeguarding the authenticity of these historic titles is crucial in combatting the growing problem of fraud in their management.
The National Feudal Register and Archive play a vital role in protecting the integrity of feudal titles in the UK. With their rigorous research and dedication to preserving the authenticity of these titles, they provide an essential service in combatting the growing problem of fraud in their management. By safeguarding these historical titles, the organisation is ensuring that they remain a valuable part of the UK's cultural heritage for generations to come.
Evan Tanelger
Independant European Press
evan.tanelger@rgov.eu
