Pizzeria POS Provider Adora POS Offers Several Front of House Features

Of all the popular Point of Sale (POS) features, Front of House may be the most important.

ROSEVILLE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Of all the POS for Pizza features that make restaurant management, efficiency, profitability, and success easier to achieve, Front of House features may be the most important. Pizza Counter & Operations. QR Code Ordering. Bar. Kiosk. Agnostic Payments. Curbside Texting.

“Front of House Features are critical,” says Kevin Wendland, President and spokesperson for Adora POS, widely acknowledged as one of the best POS for pizza softwares available. “Whether you’re a 1,000-store chain, or the hometown hero dishing out slices, Adora makes the business of running a pizzeria as simple as pie.”

The Adora POS for Pizza is innovative and unique when it comes to the system’s Front of House features.

 With Pizza Counter & Operations, every second counts. So, Adora POS is an intuitive approach and the customizable user interface is designed to cut down on clicks and assure an easy learning curve for employees at every level.

 With Adora’s self-ordering Kiosks, guests can order exactly what they want with just a few clicks.

 QR code ordering is simple, easy and streamlined, allowing customers to scan a QR code and place an order directly to the kitchen.

 It also makes the Bar more efficient. Adora’s open tab technology offers functionality to start tabs by either name or credit card, and the cards on file are swiped, saved, and given back to the customer, to eliminate potential issues later.

 The Agnostic Payments with Adora POS for Pizza are safe, secure, and adjustable. Customers sign the check electronically and get the receipt emailed directly or printed.

After all, making restaurant management life easier and more efficient, especially with state-of-the-art Front of House Features,” Wendland emphasizes, “is what it’s all about.”

For more information, please visit https://adorapos.com/services/#crm and https://adorapos.com/about/

About Adora POS

Adora POS specializes in corporate and franchise restaurant POS. We are a cloud-based system supporting face-to-face customer ordering, online ordering, delivery, kitchen, marketing, security, and all restaurant management tools necessary to effectively manage your restaurant business. Our features include ease of operation, simple and efficient order entry, 24/7 personalized support, fully integrated online ordering, and call center and remote management access.

