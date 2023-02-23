Tez Steinberg Combines Passion for Extreme Endurance Feats and Ocean Conservation to Solve Ocean Plastic Crisis
In the summer of 2020, he rowed a 7-meter boat 2,700 miles across the Pacific Ocean from California to Hawaii – a 71-day journey he completed all alone with no support boat. He became the 8th person to complete this route, and the first and only person to complete it with no prior ocean rowing experience. Barely 30% of solo attempts to row from California to Hawaii are successful. More people have walked on the moon than rowed solo to Hawaii.
In addition to history, the crossing created social impact. By sharing his story, Steinberg and his media team raised $75,000 in a crowdfund and an additional $77,000 for scholarships for United World Colleges, a network of international high schools for peace, to which Steinberg received a scholarship when he was 17. The campaign also funded the collection of 5,000 pounds of ocean plastic and piloted new science with Scripps Institution of Oceanography.
Now Steinberg is planning his next expedition. It includes a Guiness World Record attempt and 3 World-Firsts in exploration and science. Its impact campaign will focus specifically on raising funds and action to accelerate the most promising solutions to our global ocean plastic crisis, which Steinberg witnessed firsthand while rowing across the Great Pacific Garbage Patch in 2020.
Empowering Others Through “Tez Talks”
Steinberg’s passion for helping others discover their potential and develop resilience was born from transforming his personal loss into success. This journey took shape in 2008 when Steinberg healed from a period of depression by learning to compete in endurance sports.
Then in 2016, his father suddenly died by suicide, and Steinberg decided to challenge himself in the ultimate way - by crossing an ocean alone in a rowboat, despite being neither rower nor sailor. To help others view challenges as growth opportunities, Steinberg shared the dramatic story of his ocean crossing to inspire people everywhere to believe in their potential to adapt, grow, and live a purpose-driven life.
Steinberg estimates he completed over 1 million oar strokes in his rowing expedition from California to Hawaii, and at times the people nearest to him were in the International Space Station. When wrestling doubts about whether he could complete the epic challenge, he repeated various mantras to himself, such as “I am stronger than my body, I am more than my mind.”
As a keynote speaker, Steinberg shares stories from the trials, hardships, and isolation he has faced on land and at sea with the goal of empowering audiences to believe in their ability to grow towards their goals. He encourages his clients, “Set a goal so big, you have to grow into the person who can achieve it.”
The Next Expedition
For Steinberg’s upcoming announcement about the upcoming World Record expedition to accelerate ocean plastic solutions, visit his campaign website, UnitedWorldChallenge.org. To learn about Steinberg’s keynote talks, visit TezTalk. He can also be found on Instagram and LinkedIn, where he shares insights for others to find their “ocean” and the courage to cross it.
