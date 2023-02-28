Revolutionizing Retail: Surge Reality's Innovative Digital Solution Leads the Way
Surge Reality, an AR marketing company, has unveiled a groundbreaking platform that revolutionizes product marketing at the shelf-level.
Newsprint circulars, paper posters and shelf tags just aren’t going to cut it anymore. We need to bring the retail industry into the 21st century with these digital tools.”HARSTAD, TROMS, NORWAY, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The retail industry has been facing a number of challenges in recent years. To combat these challenges, many retailers have turned to technology to improve the customer experience and drive sales. One such technology is augmented reality (AR). AR is a technology that overlays digital content onto the real world, creating an immersive and interactive experience for users in the store and at the shelf-level.
Surge Reality, an AR marketing company, is building a groundbreaking platform that revolutionizes product marketing at the shelf-level. By utilizing AR technology, Surge Reality is poised to transform the retail industry by allowing customers to interact with products in an entirely new way.
With a mission to enhance customer engagement and drive sales, Surge Reality's AR platform allows retailers to create immersive shopping experiences that inspire and excite customers. The platform is designed to help retailers build stronger relationships with their customers, collect user analytics in-store and drive sales by bringing their products to life in new and exciting ways.
Surge Reality’s founder, Juliana Loomer, says she feels that personalization and exciting experiences are key component of engaging customers again. “Newsprint circulars, paper posters and shelf tags just aren’t going to cut it anymore, not to mention all the trees felled and paper waste created by traditional retail marketing. Customers want to know which products in the store meet their needs, immediately. AR is the only way to do this. We need to bring the retail industry into the 21st century with these digital tools.”
An example of how retailers can use AR is by creating digital product demos on the shelf the products are stocked or provide customers with information about the materials used to make a product. This can help customers make more informed purchasing decisions and can also increase their trust in the brand and the store.
AR can also be used to create more engaging in-store experiences. Retailers can use AR to create digital interactive displays or games that customers can play while in the store. This can help to increase foot traffic and keep customers in the store for longer periods of time.
“With 71% of consumers in an Artillery Research report saying they would like to shop more often using AR, why aren’t stores providing it? They haven’t had a tool that is focused on them, until now,” says Juliana.
Surge Reality’s AR product marketing solution is designed to be seamless, allowing customers to interact with products easily and quickly. Customers can simply point their mobile device at the product they are interested in and the AR technology takes care of the rest, delivering informative, entertaining and inspiring experiences.
"We're excited to introduce our new AR platform to the retail industry at ShopTalk 2023 in Las Vegas in March,” said Juliana. "As the shopkeeper and the human element is removed from stores, customers are desperate for a way to connect with brands and products. AR experiences will fill that gap. We believe we can transform how retail markets to their customers with an unforgettable shopping experience.”
With Surge Reality’s AR solution, retailers can gain a competitive edge in a market starving for attention. As AR technology continues to evolve and become more accessible, we can expect to see even more innovative uses of this technology in the retail industry. Surge Reality plans to be a major player in the industry’s marketing journey going forward.
