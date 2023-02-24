Bledsoe International Announces its True Affordable Housing Program
Elegant 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home
Cozy 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home
Bledsoe International's True Affordable Housing Program is an answer to the high cost of housing in the U.S. which has increased 49% in the past ten years.CHICAGO, IL, USA, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bledsoe International (Bledsoe), one of America's oldest black owned construction companies, has entered the new home building arena by offering what the company calls “true” affordable housing.
The Bledsoe True Affordable Housing Program will create housing for-sale and rental units that are priced well below market. The average price of a home has skyrocketed over the past few years where "starter" homes in many locations are priced $300,000 and above. Rental units have also skyrocketed where individuals and families desiring a two bedroom apartment in many cities commands a monthly payment of over $2000 per month. Add electric, gas, cable and internet - the total monthly cost is even more. In many instances, folks are paying well over half of their monthly income for housing.
The Bledsoe True Affordable Housing Program will create quality homes where property owners and renters will pay a much smaller portion of their income for housing allowing them to save money and create wealth. “We took a hard look at the housing market throughout the country and are disturbed at the reality that too many individuals and families are being financially choked month after month due to the high cost of rent and mortgage payments” says Demetrius Bledsoe the president of Bledsoe International. Furthermore, Bledsoe goes on to say, “the mental strain of coming up with excessive rent or mortgage payments create stress which can put a strain on relationships and effective parenting. We are going to do something about this.”
Bledsoe International is a leading general contracting company having started in 1970 and celebrating over 50 years in business. Bledsoe is considered one of the leading specialty trade contractors in the country specializing in energy-efficient roofing with its waterproof roof coating systems. The company has successfully completed projects in every region of the country for Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, small businesses, churches and homeowners.
