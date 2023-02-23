X-Ray Detectors Market to Witness Rapid Development During the Period 2022 to 2030 | Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global X-ray detector market is estimated to record a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% in the forecast period 2022-2030.
By definition, X-ray detectors are tools used to gauge the flux, spectrum, and other characteristics of X-rays, a high-energy kind of electromagnetic radiation that can pass through most materials, including the human body. Over the past few decades, X-ray detectors have undergone significant size and performance changes. Additionally, technical developments and growing demand from a wide range of end-users have greatly affected the market share. Numerous industries, including veterinary, medical, dental, industrial, and security, can use these detectors.
Market Dynamics
Growing demand for digital imaging technologies and an increasing number of advantages provided by digital detectors are driving the growth of the worldwide X-ray detectors market.
Furthermore, the market is likely to grow over the projected period due to considerable improvements in analytical techniques and instrument combinations in a small area. Due to supportive government initiatives and significant investment in the research and development sector, X-ray detectors have already been deployed in developed countries.
The further advancement of wireless detectors and rising medical tourism are likely to fuel growth in developing nations like China and India. As per the data from FICCI and IMS Health, India accounts for about 18% of global medical tourism. X-ray detectors make it easier for medical personnel to diagnose and treat patients going forward. The efficient use of cutting-edge equipment, including X-Ray detectors, makes it possible to screen more people for less money and in less time.
Additionally, it appears that the business is thriving in a pandemic situation since imaging operations are carried out to assess the effects of the outbreak. Imaging is utilized to evaluate probable instances of COVID-19, an illness that has been widely distributed. The issue associated with the expensive nature of digital imaging technology must be addressed, despite the fact that the X-ray detectors market is currently flourishing.
Segmentation Summary
Product Type Segment
In 2021, the flat panel detectors (FPD) segment led the global X-ray detector industry and is likely to maintain its position throughout the analysis years owing to the rising demand for FPD as they are affordable and portable.
On the other hand, the computed radiography (CR) detector segment is likely to witness a rise in its growth rate in the near future, because CR plates/cassettes are less expensive and less dangerous to handle than FPDs. More readily available mechanical parts, lower maintenance costs, the capacity to be reused multiple times, and a high need for more efficient and cost-effective X-ray treatments all contribute to the market's expansion.
Application Segment
In 2021, the medical segment held the maximum revenue of the global X-ray detector industry and is likely to notice the highest annual growth rate. This growth is possible due to the growing older population, technological developments in X-ray systems, and an increase in surgeries like orthopedic and cardiovascular.
Regional Insights
It was discovered that North America was the largest shareholder in the global X-ray detector industry due to the rising healthcare costs, innovative technology, and the high frequency of chronic diseases there. The market for X-Ray detectors is expanding in North America due to factors like the rising prevalence of diseases, the rise in the geriatric population, the rising number of target diagnostic and interventional procedures performed in the region, and the high market availability of advanced interventional products (including microcatheters).
Prominent Competitors
Some of the well-known prominent companies in the global X-ray detector market are:
Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
Varex Imaging Corporation
Thales Group
Teledyne DALSA Inc.,
Carestream Health
Canon, Inc.
Other Prominent Players
Key Strategies Adopted by these Key Players
• In 2019, the launch of two X-ray detectors by Varex Imaging Corporation. The 3030DXV-I and 3020DXV-I detectors are designed to meet the demands of commercial inspection service providers and industrial applications.
• In 2017, Varex Imaging Corporation purchased the medical imaging division of PerkinElmer. The acquisition is intended to help the company grow its digital flat-panel detectors business.
• Canon Inc. has significantly improved its position in the healthcare industry during the past few years. The strategic purchase of Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation is credited with its growth.
• In 2020, through a partnership with NEHS Digital, Thales improved hospital admission procedures throughout the epidemic. The initiative benefits from Thales' radiology expertise, AI, and NEHS's digital presence.
Segmentation Outline
The global X-ray detector market segmentation focuses on Product, Component, Technology, Portability, Application, End-User, and Region.
By Product
Flat-Panel Detectors (FPDs)
By Type
Indirect capture FPDs
Direct capture FPDs
By Panel Size
Small area FPDs
Large area FPDs
Charge-coupled Device (CCD) Detectors
Computed Radiography (CR) Detectors
Line Scan Detectors
By Component
X-ray tubes
Preamplifier
Image intensifiers
Photodiodes
o Front illuminated
o Back-illuminated
Sensors
o Image sensor
o Panel sensor
Others
By Technology
Dynamic
Radiographic
Amorphous Silicon
By Portability
Fixed Detector
Portable Detector
By Application
Medical
Dental
Testing & Inspection
Security
Veterinary
By End-User
Hospitals & Clinics
Airports
Hotels
Industrial Facilities
Others
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The U.K.
Germany
France
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia & NZ
Rest of Asia Pacific
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
U.A.E.
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Egypt
Rest of the Middle East & Africa
Aamir Beg
Astute Analytica
+1 888-429-6757
