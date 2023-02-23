Argus Wiley Signs Multi-Unit Franchise Deal With Krystal

New franchise partner has sights on growing the Florida market for iconic brand

Krystal, the original quick-service restaurant chain in the South, recently signed a multi-unit franchise deal with new partner and seasoned restaurant professional Argus Wiley. Through this partnership, Wiley has purchased 21 existing Krystal locations and will be developing 15 new locations. Wiley will focus on growing the brand in the Southeast market with a special emphasis on Florida.

"I'm familiar with the Krystal brand from having been a customer and eaten there on numerous occasions before becoming a franchisee. The corporate franchising team has been incredible with welcoming us and we're grateful for the support they've provided to help with our transition to be part of the Krystal family," said Argus Wiley, Franchisee for Krystal Restaurants LLC. "I want to see the brand be successful and believe it can take off beyond its regional popularity."

The Krystal restaurants that Argus Wiley has added to his portfolio operate in the Florida market. He will be remodeling existing units, while the restaurants in the development will all be built to feature the brand's newest prototype. The latest design boasts a smaller footprint and more efficient operations, while catering to the convenience needs and desires of today's consumer.

Prior to becoming an entrepreneur, Wiley developed an extensive career in the restaurant industry. He has served in various leadership roles to support Arby's, Chipotle, Cutting Edge Pizza, and Jason's Deli. He also spent nearly four years as a Market Coach for KPB Brands, which operates more than 800 restaurants across more than 25 states throughout the U.S. Currently, he is the COO for Whitefords, Inc. (KFC), Newberry Restaurant Group (Arby's) and Midlands Restaurant Group. His deal with Krystal is being executed through Red Door Foods.

The deal with Argus Wiley adds to the quick and aggressive franchise expansion plans that Krystal has in place. In addition to their celebrity franchise deals, multi-unit deals such as this one with Wiley showcase how the brand is a franchise of choice and further enables the company to hold steadfast to its commitment to growth.

"I'm thrilled to take this ‘cult classic' and help generate more buzz for it, so we can eventually take it national," added Wiley. "To me, Krystal offers the best breakfast (and more). From the I-4 corridor to the Daytona track and beyond, we're looking forward to getting other people excited about the brand and to becoming fans through this new partnership."

For more information about franchising opportunities with Krystal, visit https://krystalfranchising.com.

About Krystal Restaurants LLC

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Krystal Restaurants LLC is the original quick-service restaurant chain in the South. Krystal hamburgers have been served fresh and hot off the grill on the iconic square bun since 1932. The company proudly sticks to the classics, but over the years, they've never been afraid to innovate.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230223005349/en/