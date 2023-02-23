"AfriKin Art: Women Walk on Water" Scheduled for March 5-31
All-women art exhibition that celebrates resilience, strength and courage for 2023 Women’s History Month in North MiamiNORTH MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After the resounding success of "AfriKin Art: The Gaze Africana" that opened MLK Weekend through Black History Month 2023, AfriKin Art and the North Miami Community Redevelopment Agency (NMCRA) are once again collaborating to present their next installation, "Women Walk on Water" – a contemporary fine art exhibition and call for the end of injustice and violence against women and girls for Women’s History Month 2023. It opens Sunday, March 5th, 2023 through March 31st, 2023.
Exhibiting artists include: Aisha Tandiwe Bell - USA / Angéle Etoundi Essamba - Cameroon, Netherlands / Annick Duvivier – Haiti / Aziza Vanterpool – Sint Maarten / Carina Kemelmajer – Argentina / Emeline Delsaut – France / Gridliani Guzmán – Venezuela / Ines-Noor Chaqroun – Morocco / Ivette Mejia – Dominican Republic / Katrina Coombs – Jamaica / Khaula Naima Nuruddin – USA / Luna Korme – Somalia / Magui Delfino – Argentina / Mila Hajjar – Rome / Niki Lopez – USA / Olga Barkar – Ukraine / Oneika Russell - Jamaica / Perla Sofia Gonzalez – Cuba / Rita Odibi – Nigeria / Rosario Verdecia – Peru / Syamarani Dasi – USA / Tracy Ann Simmonds – USA
"AfriKin Art: Women Walk on Water" is an art exhibition of all women celebrating the courage, resilience and strength of women and girls around the world. The exhibition showcases the work of women artists from varied backgrounds and disciplines, offering a unique perspective on their trials and triumphs.
These works by women were born from stories of personal struggle. From paintings to sculptures, multimedia to woven fibers – each piece of art conveys a powerful message about the experiences of women and girls. These narratives speak of oppression and violence as well as courage and strength. The artworks are unique reflections on the journey of contending to succeed in overcoming seemingly insurmountable obstacles.
Founder of AfriKin and Curator Alfonso D’Niscio Brooks said, “The exhibition has been curated to highlight the power and potentials of women and girls – internationally. This is a celebration of the strength and courage of women and girls who have faced trials and have transcended to become powerful agents of change in the world. The exhibition also serves as a reminder of the work that still needs to be done to ensure that all women and girls feel safe to speak creatively and be their authentic selves. The artists featured in this exhibition are committed to contributing toward the creation of a world free from violence against women and girls. Through their art, they are calling for a world where all women and girls are treated with dignity and respect.”
The exhibition is divided into several sections, each of which focuses on a different aspect on the existence of women and girls. The first section, “The Journey,” highlights the struggles in the global south, including stories of displacement and migration. The second section, “The Voice,” focuses on the power of women’s and girls’ voices, with pieces that depict the courage of those who speak out against injustice. The third section, “The Strength,” celebrates their resilience and their ability to overcome any obstacle.
The goal of this exhibition is to create a space for dialogue and reflection about the lives of women and girls around the world. The artists being featured are sending a message of hope for the reality of a world free of violence and to increase awareness of a new existence by drawing attention to the importance of protecting and supporting women’s and girls’ rights as human rights.
The exhibition is the first of its kind in North Miami and everyone is invited to visit and connect with its thought-provoking beauty and power to create a new appreciation for the strength and courage of women and girls.
The exhibition is open to the public and provides a great opportunity for learning more about the global community of women, their stories and the power of their art in creating positive change.
The "AfriKin Art: Women Walk on Water" exhibit speaks of the strength and resilience of women – globally. It is a powerful reminder of the importance of standing together in solidarity and supporting each other in our efforts to create a more equitable and just world.
AfriKin signals what is next for civic and community engagement. Visit afrikin.art for more information and to view featured artists’ works.
The 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, AfriKin creates cultural connections through masterful artistry and meaningful conversations. The term AfriKin is the fusion of two words -- Africa and kinship. AfriKin sustains cultural programming designed to highlight the role of art and culture in human development and enrichment in South Florida. AfriKin exists as an effort to create opportunities for positive transformation through thought and action sustained by academic articulations, aesthetic imaginations for the development of cultural industries. AfriKin emphasizes cultural connection and kinship across ethnic lines. It focuses on engagement and quality of care, re-branding the Black world's image to allow more strategic partnerships.
The North Miami Community Redevelopment Agency (NMCRA) is an independent government agency tasked with eliminating slum and blight in the heart of downtown North Miami. The NMCRA does this by using increases in taxable values to transform the area into one that again contributes to the overall health of the community. This transformation occurs through various grants and incentives initiatives including Public Arts; Commercial Rehabilitation and Beautification Grants; Public Private Partnership Developments; Infrastructure Improvements; Neighborhood Improvement Programs; Affordable, Workforce, Market Rate, Luxury and Mixed Income Housing; Affordable/Workforce Housing Development & Renovation; Transportation and Transit Developments.
AfriKin Art is brought to you with the support of the North Miami Community Redevelopment Agency (NMCRA), Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council, the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners, Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau (GMCVB), Caribbean National Weekly Newspaper and Tito’s Handmade Vodka.
