Zitec, Leading Tech Company, Reports Strong Business Growth of Over €25 Million in 2022, Up 42% From the Previous Year
Zitec | 2022 Business Performance, Client Service Excellence, Investment in People, Culture, and Products
With 20 years of experience, the company reports superior customer retention & employment loyalty versus industry averages
"We had remarkable growth in 2022, thanks to the expansion of the client portfolio, the increase in the volume of current projects, and the team's development and technical proficiency improvement.”BUCHAREST, ROMANIA, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zitec, a European tech company headquartered in Romania, recorded a turnover of €25.2 million in 2022, an increase of 42% compared to the previous year. With a customer retention rate of 82% and an employee loyalty rate of 85%, the company concentrated on balancing the expansion of the client portfolio with a solid investment in proprietary products, team culture, and training.
Business, Partnerships, and Team Growth Overview
Growth
For 2022, Zitec reported a customer retention rate of 82%, exceeding the 77% industry average for IT & Software, 45 new customers, and €25.2 million in revenue, an increase of 42% compared to the previous year. Zitec now caters to 240 companies in over 30 countries, making use of its extensive 20 years of experience in technology and development to help them seize the value of digital transformation: operational efficiency, faster time to market, and meeting customer expectations.
The Manifest recognized Zitec as one of the Global Dev & IT industry frontrunners for 2022, being in the top 15 Cloud Consulting Companies in the world that received the most client Clutch reviews in the past 12 months.
The business landscape of 2022 was more competitive than ever, and companies needed to stay ahead of the curve to succeed. This led to increased demand and consequently to a significant YoY growth range of 45% up to 150%, achieved in Zitec by business lines as follows: Software Development, Continuous Maintenance and Improvement Services, eCommerce, Mobile & Distributed Ledger Development, Cybersecurity & Data Protection, Microsoft Azure Cloud, DevOps.
"We had remarkable growth in 2022, thanks to the expansion of the client portfolio, the increase in the volume of current projects, and the team's development and technical proficiency improvement. We focused on the development of our business lines, as well as the creation of new ones, enabling us to deliver complete digital transformation solutions, from digital marketing to data analytics projects, which are essential in the digitalization process of our clients' business," said Alexandru Lăpușan, CEO and Co-Founder Zitec.
Partnerships and Recognition
With around 85% of Zitec's development projects over the last 4 years using cloud computing solutions, in particular Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, the company invested in the consolidation of strategic partnerships with both cloud providers and eCommerce platforms such as Adobe (Magento) and VTEX.
Microsoft recognized Zitec as the "Best Cloud Partner" for their performance in driving business impact with Microsoft Azure, while Google granted the organization a "Google Partner Specialization in Infrastructure" certification.
Team Growth and Retention
Zitec has grown by 54% YoY over the last three years in total revenue, and its team has more than doubled to 339 specialists. This prompted the establishment of a clear path for long-term growth, which began with the team.
An investment of €1,298,000 in upskilling, health, well-being, and community events was made in 2022 alone, with an average total investment per employee of €4175, 58% higher than the market average. With an 85% loyalty rate, the company concentrated on balancing recruiting, onboarding, and training in order to provide stability and avoid the upcoming 2023 tech industry downsizing trend.
Growth and Consolidation of Proprietary Products
Zitec uses its technological capabilities to anticipate forthcoming changes in company culture. Mirro.io, a SaaS solution designed for small and midsize companies that incorporates Zitec's methodology for employee performance management, doubled its user base in 2022 and extended its international footprint to 19 countries.
Designed to solve current and upcoming HR-related issues, Mirro.io launched Culture Insights in 2022, a company analytics feature that aids in the understanding and development of healthy company culture through the use of critical data, with an impact on retention and business performance.
As proof of value, Mirro.io was named a Leader in the G2 Winter 2023 reports for the complexity of the platform's functionality and quality of service in the Absence & Performance Management, Core HR, and OKR categories.
Regista.ro, market leader SaaS that directly contributes to Romania's digital progress with the aim to improve the country’s ranking in the Digital Economy and Society Index (DESI), exceeded 1,000 customers in 2022 and received "The Most Coherent Approach to Digitize Romania" award at the "Future Banking Awards 2022".
A couple more milestones reached:
Regista is used in all 41 counties of Romania
60,000+ users utilize the application daily
28M+ registered documents
In 2022 Regista hosted Regista Gala, the first nationwide award gala where municipalities and institutions that have excelled in digitization in 2021 were celebrated and awarded.
Business Outlook
For 2023, the company expects organic growth to continue and intends to strengthen its capabilities in tackling large projects of increased technical complexity and grow its Data Analytics capacity to help clients make informed business decisions. Furthermore, Zitec will look into expansion through potential acquisitions of IT companies as well as enlarging its international footprint and presence in key industries such as Logistics, Finance, and Retail.
### About Zitec
One of Europe's largest and most prominent end-to-end software development services companies, Zitec is the digital transformation partner to companies across over 30 countries, such as the USA, Canada, the UK, Romania, Cyprus, Germany, Italy, Denmark, and the Middle East.
Zitec is one of the few Romanian companies certified Google Cloud Premier Partner, Microsoft Solution Partner - Digital & App Innovation, Microsoft Advanced Specialization - Infrastructure Migration to Azure, Amazon AWS Technology Partner, and provider of the VTEX cloud eCommerce solution platform, as well as Adobe Solution Bronze Partner. The company is ISO:9001, ISO:27001, CREST certified, and acknowledged by DNSC as a NIS Security Auditor. Furthermore, The Manifest recognized Zitec as one of the Global Dev & IT industry frontrunners for 2022, being one of the most reviewed Cloud Consultants in the world.
