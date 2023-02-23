Jigsaw Puzzle International Convention presented by Ravensburger to take place in Berlin, Germany May 18 to 20, 2023

Jigsaw Puzzle International Convention Ravensburger AG

JPiC to be held at Estrel Berlin Convention Center and Hotel.

BERLIN, BRANDENBURG, GERMANY, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jigsaw Puzzle International Convention (JPiC) to take place in Berlin, Germany from May 18 to 20, 2023.

JPiC.club is proud to announce that the next Jigsaw Puzzle International Convention (JPiC), presented by Ravensburger AG, will be taking place in Berlin, Germany, on May 18, 19 and 20th, 2023 at the Estrel Berlin Convention Center and Hotel.

Sponsored by Ravensburger AG

Exhibition by the world’s leading brand

Collaborative puzzling celebrating Disney’s 100-year anniversary

Participate in the Ultimate Challenge

Enjoy assembling puzzles of Germany

Shop for puzzles at the convention

Meet puzzle artists, authors, and influencers

Listen to incredible guest speakers

Jigsaw Puzzle Competitions for all ages

Create your own puzzle in the Arts and Crafts area

Exchange your jigsaw puzzles on site

Fundraising supporting Autism Research in Germany

Make new friend sharing the same passion

Relax while puzzling in the Keep Calm and Puzzle On zone

Discover new hobbies and pastimes

B2B and B2C opportunities for puzzle companies

B2B VIP Lounge

Launched 2 years ago, JPiC is a company dedicated to the organization of the annual Jigsaw Puzzle International Convention. JPiC is all about the jigsaw puzzle community, giving you the opportunity to get together with friends and meet new people who share the same passion, to live an epic experience while making memories. Full details at https://jpic.club Contact: info@jpic.club

Ravensburger AG, the exclusive preferred partner of JPiC, will be sponsoring the puzzle competitions, Ultimate Challenge and Center Stage among other things. Alexandre Ouaknine, co-founder of JPiC, made the announcement in February 2023 "Ravensburger has been very supportive, and we are proud to have the world leader in puzzles sponsor JPiC. The quality of Ravensburger puzzles is unparalleled and their experience with conventions will greatly enhance the visitor experience. JPiC is the most prestigious and exclusive jigsaw puzzle event in the world. Don't be the missing piece!"

https://www.ravensburger.org/es/start/index.html

Dr. Linda Miller

JPiC is also proud to announce that Dr. Linda Miller from https://www.imindtransformation.com/ will be a keynote speaker on May 18th and will do a talk on May 19th, 2023 at JPiC Berlin.

Dr. Miller, who was at JPiC Las Vegas in 2022, quotes:

‘’Everything old is new again in the hyper-connected digital world and jigsaw puzzling is no exception. When we move what we know and enjoy into the digital, what were our familiar pass-times are now a joyful investment that creates beauty and generates financial prosperity that can be directed to pockets or causes of societal change for the better.’’

Disney 100

JPiC and Ravensburger will be celebrating the 100th anniversary of Disney with the collaborative puzzling event.

https://www.ravensburger.org/es/start/index.html

Estrel Berlin

The convention will be held at the Estrel Berlin Convention Center and Hotel. Special discounted hotel room rates are available for exhibitors and visitors.

https://www.estrel.com/en/

Filigree Expo

JPiC is presenting the first ever Filigree Expo in collaboration with Master Filigree Craftsman Kevin Attard from Malta. Incredible filigree masterpieces will be presented including the 100-piece sterling silver filigree functional jigsaw puzzle, which happens to be the most expensive puzzle in the world. The masterpiece will be awarded to one lucky visitor on May 20th, 2023, during the convention.

https://kevinattardfiligree.com/

The Jigsaw Puzzle Awards Ceremony will take place on Center Stage on Friday May 19th, 2023.