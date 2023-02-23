Printer Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Printer Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Printer Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the printer market. As per TBRC’s printer market forecast, the global printer market size is expected to grow to $14.18 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.7%.

The rising demand for 3D printers is anticipated to propel the growth of the printer market over the forecast period. North America is expected to hold the largest printer global market share. Major players in the printer global market include Brother Industries Ltd., Seiko Epson Corp., Hewlett-Packard Company (HP), Canon, Ricoh, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Konica Minolta Inc..

Trending Printer Market Trend

Advancing technologies are gaining popularity in the printer market. Major companies operating in the printing industry are focusing on developing advanced technology solutions for printers. For instance, in July 2022, Sharp Electronics of Canada Ltd., a Canada-based distributor of office equipment and electronic consumer goods, announced the new BP Advanced and Essentials Multifunctional Printer Series. The elegant cabinet design with easy-roll casters, soft-close paper drawers, and contemporary color scheme make this series a perfect fit for any office environment. Improved cloud service connectivity, such as with Microsoft Teams, makes it simple to streamline communication, and native Microsoft Universal Print capability facilitates integration with Microsoft 365 environments that benefit from simplified print management. Innovative features like multi-feed scan detection and improved auto skew correction help ensure jobs are done correctly the first time, every time. With the 300-sheet duplexing single pass feeder on Advanced Series models, users can scan documents at up to 280 images per minute.

Printer Market Segments

•By Type: Dot-Matrix Printers, Line Printers, Daisy-Wheel Printers, Laser & Led Printers, Mono Printers

•By Technology: Inkjet, Thermal, Impact

•By Printer Interface: Wired, Wireless

•By Output Type: Color, Monochrome5) By End-user Applications: Residential, Commercial, Educational Institutions, Enterprises, Government, Other Applications

•By Geography: The global printer market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A printer is a device that receives text and graphics output from a computer and sends that information to generate a hard copy.

