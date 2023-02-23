Seton During Announces the Release of ‘COVID-19 Concealed Truths Revealed!’
EINPresswire.com/ -- The COVID 19 shifted the world in 360 degrees. It changed the way we communicate, care for others, educate our children, work and more. That is why Seton During wrote this book - to uncover the real story about COVID-19. This book is the sequel to his original book titled ‘Combating Wastefulness & COVID-19 Etc.’ which exposed concealed truths about the names of the five scientists who secretly led the developments of the evil EBOLA Virus USA Patent No. CA2741523A1; and now another evil COVID-19 virus – both aimed at selective human depopulation – working from Fort Dietrick within Frederick in Maryland, USA. These revelations are internationally beneficial because they track, and trace known effects back to sources and causes for the inquisitive.
When asked about his inspiration in writing this book, During answers, “Greedy Hitlerisms by BIG PHARMA, sinful and evil siphoning of taxpayers’ monies into the pockets of BIG PHARMA, selective genocidal decimation of targeted humans, wrongfully colluding governments, and innocent, ignorant, and trusting victims are the reasons why I decided to publish this book. It is a must that we need to nurture ethical and not bribable investigative journalists.”
About the Author
Seton During is a freelance ethical, apolitical and unfettered investigative journalist who has no ties with compromised Orthodox Medicine, and/or immorally greedy pharmaceutical multinationals, and/or deceptive Media Barons and/or undesirable governments busily siphoning taxpayers’ monies into the pockets of BIG PHARMA. He is also a UK Chartered Engineer, Chartered Marine Engineer, and an Assessor of Mature Candidates for Chartered Status of the Institution of Plant Engineers in The United Kingdom. Also, he is a London Borough Enfield Labour Party Councilor from 1990 to 1994. His biggest contribution includes a successful diversion of London Transport’s Bus 191 into traversing his Ponders End Ward; conversion of a three-bedroomed house into a female-led Medical General Practitioner Surgery; solely originating and piloting a “London Borough of Enfield Energy Conservation in Public Housing Policy” accepted and term-implemented by the majority conservation Party – no mean feat but a satisfactory challenge. He was invited to Her Majesty the Queen’s Garden Party at London’s Buckingham Palace on two occasions. His previous promotional activities include a TV interview with Logan Crawford (Interview Link : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4iNKGGP_5tE). To learn more about the author and his works, you may visit his website at www.directcostscutters.com. If you are interested in buying his book, just visit amazon.com or you may click this link https://www.amazon.com/Combatting-Wastefulness-Covid-19-Seton-During-ebook/dp/B09T3TX5CM/.
Luna Harrington
