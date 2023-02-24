Rosalind Arts releases new styles of painting that gained a lot of attention and praise from the public
EINPresswire.com/ -- Rosalind Panda is a well-known global fine artist and technology innovator living in New York, United States of America. She launched her online gallery, named “Rosalind Arts” back in 2018. The purpose of the gallery was to promote her artwork that speaks the language of love, toward, Humanity, Inner Peace, World Peace, Enthusiasm, Positivity, and Optimism in Life.
Rosalind has been creating artwork since her childhood, and has been recognized in various art events through Rotary clubs, art exhibitions, and art auctions, and got awarded for her creativity and incredible contribution to the world.
Rosalind wants to make the world a better place through her unique style of artwork and creativity. She has traveled the world to India, England, Mexico, Japan, China, USA and brings peace, love, and happiness to the world one painting at a time. There are several styles of her artwork which includes:
About Rosalind Arts:
Rosalind Arts is an Online Art gallery created by Rosalind Panda, who is a global fine Artist. https://www.rosalindarts.com
1. Landscape painting
2. Realistic Painting
3. Modern Painting
4. Abstract Painting
5. Impressionistic Painting
6. Contemporary Painting
Such kinds of paintings will bring immense joy, peace, and beauty to your home décor. Apart from that these paintings will also create a positive energy around you which will ultimately enrich your life with positivity and optimism.
According to Rosalind Panda, the founder of Rosalind arts: “I decided to venture into arts because of my unique skills to paint my imagination which can hold an underlying message of peace and love to humanity. Four years from now I see myself and my company having its physical gallery as the legacy in New York City, which will allow my art buyers to acquire my artwork. Apart from that I also dream of collaborating with renowned art auction houses.”
Rosalind Art’s paintings will provide you with something more than just colorful and interesting messages. The paintings contain unique textures in each piece, because of carefully applied individual brushstrokes. This will make everything look very lively, and provide space for our eyes to travel across its surface. By just looking at the pictures anyone can understand the mindset of the artist and realize how much she is filled with love and humanity. This proves that Rosalind Art Gallery is a must-visit for anyone passionate about art.
Her amazing oil paintings were placed in the prestigious art exhibition by Agora Gallery, NY in May 2022 and Red DOT Miami in December 2022. Great applause was received for the artwork and her painting skills mainly. Rosalind Panda has been prompted in many digital and mainstream media outlets like Forbes, USA Today, Brainz, NY Weekly, FOX News, ABC, LA Wire, NBC, Yahoo Finance, CNBC, NY Voyage, Godfident Magazine, etc.
Adding to that, her charm made her history chapter printed in the book "Powerful Female Immigrants" where inspirational stories were written. Rosalind Panda herself is the author of her own book titled "LET SELF BECOME THE LEADER" which was a best-seller on Amazon.
So if you are someone who is passionate about art and want to decorate your home with an art collection that would create life-long memories then you must visit Rosalind Art gallery at least once in your lifetime. For more information, contact Rosalind Panda at: https://www.rosalindarts.com
