BROADGATE ADVISERS - SELL SIDE ADVISOR TO CHINA-BASED TGES, ON THE SALE OF 100% STAKE TO KERRY LOGISTICS.
We are happy to have supported the shareholder of TGES on this strategic exit. The transaction is an important milestone in our plan to further expand transaction coverage and execution across Asia”KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Broadgate Advisers (“Broadgate”) has successfully advised the shareholders of China-based Tianjin Globe Express Services Logistics Co., Ltd (“TGES” or the “Company”) on the sale of 100% stake in the Company to SEHK-listed global logistics group, Kerry Logistics Network Limited (“Kerry Logistics”).
Established in 2011, TGES is an integrated logistics company engaged mainly in the storage and transportation of chemicals and other dangerous goods for a wide range of blue-chip customers in the petrochemical, industrial, bio-pharmaceutical and automotive industries. The acquisition will strengthen Kerry Logistics’ national chemical transportation network as well as its cross-border chemical logistics capabilities.
On this occasion, Broadgate’s Head of M&A Advisory, Habib Aoun, said: “We are happy to have supported the shareholder of TGES on this strategic exit. The transaction is an important milestone in our plan to further expand transaction coverage and execution across Asia”. Nik Ibrahim, Co-Head of Asia M&A at Broadgate, added: “This transaction further demonstrates our cross-border M&A advisory capabilities and the strong synergies across Broadgate’s global offices.”
Broadgate Advisers acted as the exclusive financial advisor, Dentons as the legal counsel, and Grant Thornton as the tax advisor, to the shareholders of TGES.
