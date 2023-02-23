Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,050 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 367,609 in the last 365 days.

VirtualSpeech brings Chat GPT Conversational AI to VR Soft Skills Training

Realistic simulations for performance reviews, interviews, difficult conversations, and customer service trainin

Realistic simulations for performance reviews, interviews, difficult conversations, and customer service trainin

Performance Review Practice with Hugh

Performance Review Practice with Hugh

VirtualSpeech integrates ChatGPT for enhanced soft skills training simulations - performance reviews, interviews, difficult conversations & customer service

LONDON, UK, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virtualspeech, a leading provider of virtual reality training, has integrated ChatGPT, an AI language model, into its soft skills training. This integration will enhance realistic simulations for performance reviews, interviews, difficult conversations, and customer service training.

The integration of ChatGPT in virtual reality (VR) is a game changer for soft skills development. ChatGPT allows for free-flow conversations that are natural and conversational, making the experience more realistic and effective for learners.

University students, for example, can have a customised interview experience, choosing the specific role or company they are interviewing for. With the ability to respond to and analyze the user's responses in real-time, students can experience role-play interviews on-demand. Coupled with Virtualspeech’s existing AI, students receive real-time feedback so they can identify areas for improvement and practice the specific employability skills they need to succeed.

The addition of ChatGPT to VR soft skills training also enables managers to simulate difficult conversations, such as performance reviews, delivering bad news, or dealing with an angry customer, by providing a psychologically safe place for users to make mistakes and learn from them.

By engaging in natural, free-flowing conversations with virtual characters, users can build both their skills and their confidence in handling challenging real-world scenarios.

"Soft skills are critical to success in today's workplace, and conversational AI in VR has the potential to revolutionize the way we train and develop these skills," said Sophie Thompson, CEO of Virtualspeech. "By integrating ChatGPT into our training, we are enabling individuals to practice and develop their skills in a safe and controlled environment, and provide them with the feedback they need to improve."

The integration of ChatGPT is another step in Virtualspeech's commitment to providing innovative, effective and scalable soft skills training.


About Virtualspeech

Virtualspeech is an award-winning soft skills training platform on a mission to help over 1 million people improve their communication skills by the end of 2023. Virtualspeech courses include public speaking, interviews, sales, and leadership, and each online course focuses on the importance of practice and learning through experience.

Virtualspeech has helped over 370,000 people across 125+ countries to improve their skills and confidence through interactive practice exercises.

Clients include Universities and Fortune 500 companies around the world, Accenture, Vodafone, Deutsche Telekom, and Warwick Business School.

Izaskun Olarreaga
VirtualSpeech
+44 1438 940830
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
TikTok

ChatGPT and VR - Changing the Way We Learn Soft Skills

You just read:

VirtualSpeech brings Chat GPT Conversational AI to VR Soft Skills Training

Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, International Organizations, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.