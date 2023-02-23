GEORGIA, BAKURIANI, GEORGIA, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Georgia waiting for World Championship

The FIS Freestyle Ski, Snowboard, and Freeski World Championships will take place in Georgia for the first time in history. Beginning on 18 February and lasting until 5 March, the World Championship will gather the biggest stars in winter sports at the historical resort of Bakuriani.

Preparations for this extremely important event began 5 years ago and are now entering the final stage. In the run-up to the World Championship, Georgia successfully hosted several test events organized by the International Ski Federation (FIS). These events are a required step for every country hosting such a large-scale event.

The government of Georgia completed a number of significant infrastructure projects in preparation for the World Championship in Bakuriani. The Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia built two artificial water reservoirs, 6 new competition courses, 3 ski lifts and a 29-kilometre artificial snowmaking system near the Didveli, Kokhta and Mitarbi area.

As the first World Championship of any kind to be hosted in Georgia, this event represents a tremendous achievement for our country. The event will showcase Georgia’s natural beauty, while encouraging young Georgians to get involved in winter sports. In addition, Bakuriani has transformed into world-class competitive skiing destinations, with new state-of the-art snowmaking reservoirs and six brand new slopes.

“We are really satisfied with the work done, the main thing has already been done, only some details remain, and a very large-scale event will be held in Bakuriani. I hope the weather will be good. I want to wish good luck to all the participants.” - FIS Secretary General, Michel Vion



“I believe that as a result of joint efforts and the work done by the Georgian government, Bakuriani will be an excellent host of the championship. And it is a matter of particular pride that Bakuriani will be a host after Courchevel’s Alpine Ski World Championship too. And of course we are immensely happy by the FIS President’s and his team’s appreciation, when they said that Georgia has shown the whole world a successful example of how should a country prepare and create a first-class infrastructure for such a major tournament in such a short period of time. I am sure that this grand sporting event will show the world Georgia’s attractiveness as a winter sports and generally a touristic destination, resulting in more international travellers wishing to visit us in future.", noted Mariam Kvrivishvili _____________.

Silknet being the title sponsor of Bakuriani 2023, as well as a general sponsor of the Georgian Ski Federation and Georgia’s National Ski Team, will host special guests in Bakuriani at the exclusive “Silknet Zone”. Silk Hospitality, serving as an official partner, will offer premier catering for its guests and visitors. It’s worthy of noting here that Silk Hospitality has also been chosen as a caterer at the ITB Berlin 2023, the biggest international tourist show, taking place this March. Silk Road Group is proud to be a part of the projects and events that are of an utmost importance to the country.

“I'm delighted that the FIS World Championship will finally be coming to Georgia. I’ve always believed that Georgia has huge potential as a winter sports destination and one day its ski resorts can become as popular as Courchevel. I am grateful for the trust FIS and their consuls showed us in the beginning, when they agreed to name Georgia as a host of the FIS Freestyle Ski and Snowboard World Championships in 2023. We received huge support and praise form the FIS leadership, its President Mr. Johan Eliasch and Secretary General Mr. Michel Vion at the meetings we had in Courchevel lately, at the ongoing Alpine Ski World Championship. We can say that our efforts in preparation for this grand event have been recognized and appreciated. We can be proud of being in very good shape for hosting Bakuriani 2023. I would like to extend my gratitude to the Georgian government, and especially to Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, for endorsing my initiative, and for their great work in building the first-class infrastructure in Bakuriani. I am grateful to the organizing committee, to all partners, to volunteers, and to everyone involved for making this dream a reality.” the Chairman of Silknet’s Supervisory Board - George Ramishvili

From February 16th to March 5th, Bakuriani will welcome up to 700 athletes from 42 countries and up to 3000 foreign guests.