India Spices Market Size (INR 298,909 Crores) and Growth By 2023-2028 : Outlook, Latest Insights and Top Companies

Escalating demand for authentic cuisines, innovative flavors and ethnic tastes in meals and snacks is among the primary factors driving the India spices market.

The India spices market size reached INR 160,676 Crores in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach INR 298,909 Crores by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8% during 2023-2028.

Spices represent the meal additives that are mainly used for coloring, flavoring, or preserving food items. They are usually manufactured by processing various dried fruits or vegetables, aromatic seeds, roots, barks, etc. Common spices that are widely available in India include turmeric, coriander, tamarind, chili, cumin, mustard, fenugreek, etc. These additives offer exquisite texture, aroma, and taste to food without adding any extra calories or fat. As a result, spices find widespread applications in veg curries, meat and poultry products, snacks, convenience foods, soups, sauces, dressings, bakery and confectionery, beverages, frozen meals, etc., across the country.

๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ข๐š ๐'๐ฉ๐ข๐œ๐ž๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐"๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ:

The escalating demand for authentic cuisines, innovative flavors, and ethnic tastes in meals and snacks is among the primary factors driving the India spices market. Besides this, the expanding food processing industry and the elevating product requirement in ready-to-eat and processed meals, on account of the hectic work schedules and the sedentary lifestyles of the consumers, are further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the development of the HoReCa sector in the country, the rising consumer concerns towards the presence of harmful chemical additives in conventional herbs, and the increasing need for various newer spices, owing to the emerging western food trends, are also catalyzing the market across India. Apart from this, the launch of several policies by the government bodies to curb the adulteration of these additives and promote the production of safer product variants is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the development of the HoReCa sector in the country, the rising consumer concerns towards the presence of harmful chemical additives in conventional herbs, and the increasing need for various newer spices, owing to the emerging western food trends, are also catalyzing the market across India. Apart from this, the launch of several policies by the government bodies to curb the adulteration of these additives and promote the production of safer product variants is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the high preference for natural and organic seasonings to limit microbial growth and preserve the quality of meat and poultry products is anticipated to propel the India spices market over the forecasted period.

๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐‹๐š๐ง๐๐ฌ๐œ๐š๐ฉ๐ž ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players.
โ€ข Aachi Spices & Foods Pvt Ltd
โ€ข Badshah Masala
โ€ข Eastern Condiments Private Limited
โ€ข Everest Food Products Pvt Ltd
โ€ข Mahashian Di Hatti Private Limited
โ€ข MTR Foods Pvt Ltd.
โ€ข Patanjali Ayurved Limited.

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐'๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง:

The report has categorized the market based on product type, application and form.

Breakup by Product Type:
โ€ข Pure Spices
o Chilli
o Turmeric
o Coriander
o Cumin
o Pepper
o Tamarind
o Asafoetida
o Bay Leaf
o Clove
o Cardamom
o Cinnamon
o Tulsi Leaf
o Others
โ€ข Blended Spices
o Garam Masala
o Non-Veg Masala
o Kitchen King and Sabzi Masala
o Chole and Channa Masala
o Chat Masala
o Sambhar and Rasham Masala
o Paneer and Curry Masala
o Pav Bhaji Masala
o Jaljeera Masala
o Others

Breakup by Application:
โ€ข Veg Curries
โ€ข Meat and Poultry Products
โ€ข Snacks and Convenience Foods
โ€ข Soups, Sauces and Dressings
โ€ข Bakery and Confectionary
โ€ข Frozen Foods
โ€ข Beverages
โ€ข Others

Breakup by Form:
โ€ข South India
โ€ข North India
โ€ข West & Central India
โ€ข East India

Breakup by Region:
โ€ข South India
โ€ข North India
โ€ข West & Central India
โ€ข East India 