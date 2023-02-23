India Spices Market Size (INR 298,909 Crores) and Growth By 2023-2028 : Outlook, Latest Insights and Top Companies
Escalating demand for authentic cuisines, innovative flavors and ethnic tastes in meals and snacks is among the primary factors driving the India spices market.BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐒𝐩𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.
The India spices market size reached INR 160,676 Crores in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach INR 298,909 Crores by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8% during 2023-2028.
𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞:
Base Year of the Analysis: 2022
Historical Period: 2017-2022
Forecast Period: 2023-2028
Spices represent the meal additives that are mainly used for coloring, flavoring, or preserving food items. They are usually manufactured by processing various dried fruits or vegetables, aromatic seeds, roots, barks, etc. Common spices that are widely available in India include turmeric, coriander, tamarind, chili, cumin, mustard, fenugreek, etc. These additives offer exquisite texture, aroma, and taste to food without adding any extra calories or fat. As a result, spices find widespread applications in veg curries, meat and poultry products, snacks, convenience foods, soups, sauces, dressings, bakery and confectionery, beverages, frozen meals, etc., across the country.
𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐒𝐩𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:
The escalating demand for authentic cuisines, innovative flavors, and ethnic tastes in meals and snacks is among the primary factors driving the India spices market. Besides this, the expanding food processing industry and the elevating product requirement in ready-to-eat and processed meals, on account of the hectic work schedules and the sedentary lifestyles of the consumers, are further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the development of the HoReCa sector in the country, the rising consumer concerns towards the presence of harmful chemical additives in conventional herbs, and the increasing need for various newer spices, owing to the emerging western food trends, are also catalyzing the market across India. Apart from this, the launch of several policies by the government bodies to curb the adulteration of these additives and promote the production of safer product variants is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the high preference for natural and organic seasonings to limit microbial growth and preserve the quality of meat and poultry products is anticipated to propel the India spices market over the forecasted period.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players.
• Aachi Spices & Foods Pvt Ltd
• Badshah Masala
• Eastern Condiments Private Limited
• Everest Food Products Pvt Ltd
• Mahashian Di Hatti Private Limited
• MTR Foods Pvt Ltd.
• Patanjali Ayurved Limited.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:
The report has categorized the market based on product type, application and form.
Breakup by Product Type:
• Pure Spices
o Chilli
o Turmeric
o Coriander
o Cumin
o Pepper
o Tamarind
o Asafoetida
o Bay Leaf
o Clove
o Cardamom
o Cinnamon
o Tulsi Leaf
o Others
• Blended Spices
o Garam Masala
o Non-Veg Masala
o Kitchen King and Sabzi Masala
o Chole and Channa Masala
o Chat Masala
o Sambhar and Rasham Masala
o Paneer and Curry Masala
o Pav Bhaji Masala
o Jaljeera Masala
o Others
Breakup by Application:
• Veg Curries
• Meat and Poultry Products
• Snacks and Convenience Foods
• Soups, Sauces and Dressings
• Bakery and Confectionary
• Frozen Foods
• Beverages
• Others
Breakup by Form:
• South India
• North India
• West & Central India
• East India
Breakup by Region:
• South India
• North India
• West & Central India
• East India
