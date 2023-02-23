The High Obesity Program (HOP 2023) For Americans

USA Obesity Map

The new funding opportunity aims to reduce obesity and promote healthy lifestyles in the United States.

Obesity is a major public health crisis in the US. This HOP initiative will help support programs that make healthy living more accessible to everyone, regardless of income or background.” — Jessica James

UNITED STATES, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr Jessica James, author and owner of FitnessGraft.com considers Obesity a major public health crisis in the United States. According to her, the recently announced HOP initiative will help support programs that make healthy living more accessible to everyone, regardless of income or background.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced a new funding opportunity for state and local programs aimed at promoting healthy lifestyles in communities. The ‘Healthier Our People’ (HOP) initiative will provide funding to support programs that address health disparities and improve access to healthy foods and physical activity.

According to the CDC, obesity in the United States affects 100.1 million (41.9%) adults and 14.7 million (19.7%) children and accounts for approximately $147 billion in annual healthcare costs. The HOP initiative seeks to reduce these numbers and promote healthier lifestyles for all Americans.

"As a medical doctor and fitness enthusiast, I see the negative effects of unhealthy lifestyles on a daily basis," said Dr. Jessica

The HOP initiative will provide funding for programs that focus on a range of health issues, including obesity. These programs will also work to promote health equity and reduce health disparities in communities that are disproportionately affected by these health issues.

"By supporting programs that address health disparities and promote health equity, we can create a more just and equitable society where everyone has access to the resources, they need to live healthy, fulfilling lives," Dr. Jessica said.

Applications for the HOP initiative funding are open now and will close on March 21, 2023. The CDC encourages applicants to collaborate with community partners and prioritize interventions that have a strong evidence base and a high potential for impact.

"Community partnerships are critical for the success of public health initiatives," Dr. Jessica said. "By working together, we can leverage the strengths of each partner and create programs that are tailored to the specific needs and resources of the community."

In addition to providing funding, the HOP initiative will also offer technical assistance and training to grantees to help them implement evidence-based programs and evaluate their effectiveness.

"We need to ensure that the programs we fund are making a real difference in people's lives," Dr. Jessica said. "Evaluation is a critical part of the process, and the HOP initiative will provide grantees with the tools and support they need to assess the impact of their programs."

The HOP initiative is part of the CDC's broader efforts to promote healthy living and prevent chronic diseases in the United States. By reducing obesity and improving access to healthy foods and physical activity, we can improve the health and well-being of all Americans.

For more information visit the High Obesity Program official page.

