Tech Startup, Okovango ERP, Aims to Revolutionise Business Management while Impacting Local Citizens
African Problems Solved by Sustainable African SolutionsJOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG , SOUTH AFRICA , February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world where technological advancements are largely dominated by foreign-owned innovations, a new generation of African technology startups is emerging to level the playing field. Okovango ERP, a software application that makes managing a business easy, promises to change the game by combining technological advancement with corporate sustainability.
Led by CEO Benjamin Ogbebor, Okovango ERP is an all-in-one solution that takes the hassle out of using multiple tools and puts everything a business owner needs in one place, from accounting, tracking sales pipelines, managing projects/tasks and human resources to inventory management and more. The company's mission is to bridge the gap in the macro-sense, by investing in Africa's youth, creating internships, jobs, and customer support centers across the continent and other opportunities.
"We need to bring in programs and experts who can implement mass knowledge-transfer so that our citizens can experience a more-than-decent way of living," said Ogbebor. "Okovango ERP, for us, is a stepping stone. It is a platform where we intend to create a universe where everything and everyone is interconnected, one way or another."
Okovango ERP's vision is rooted in corporate sustainability, and the company has established its mission in this context, as stated on their website www.okovango.org. With its innovative approach to business management and its commitment to creating a more sustainable and prosperous future for Africa, Okovango ERP is poised to become a leader in the African technology space.
