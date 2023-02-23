IoT Security Market Size Expected To Reach $20 Billion By 2027

IoT Security Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 23, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “IoT Security Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the IoT security global market. As per TBRC’s IoT security market forecast, the global iot security market size is expected to grow to $20.04 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 31.6%.

As the population is growing, the need for sustainable development is of more important. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest IoT security market share. Major players in the IoT security market include CisCo., IBM, Intel, Infineon, Symantec Corporation, Check Point Security Software, Gemalto, AT&T Inc., Alcatel-Lucent S.A.

Trending IoT Security Market Trend

The increasing usage of block chain technology in order to protect data of IoT devices, enhance transparency and security, reduce costs, and increase efficiency is a new trend in the IoT Security global market. Block chain is a distributed decentralized ledger and underlying technology of bitcoin (a cryptocurrency) which is shared database (can be saved, owned, updated at different levels), not managed by central authority, comprising secure transactions, authenticated and verifiable. The block chain technology is integrated into IoT networks to provide additional privacy and security. It helps in reduction of processing time and cost, records transactions of all connected IOT devices, ensures tracking connected devices, coordinates these devices and aid smooth transaction process, provides efficiency to compliance issues, avoid re-entries, data leakages and frauds, minimize time to settle losses and ensures cryptographic security. For instance, Atonomi provides IoT security solutions to IoT developers and manufacturers with blockchain based immutable identity and reputation tracking. Moreover, in August 2021, according to an article published by Aksjebloggen, a Norway-based provider of financial information, by 2024, it is anticipated that global spending on blockchain solutions will increase by 188% and reach $19 billion. In 2020, global spending on blockchain solutions is by 66% year over year. According to statistics, this amount is predicted to rise by $2.1 billion in 2021 and then by another $12.4 billion during the following three years.

IoT Security Market Segments

By Type: Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Cloud Security, Other Types

By Application: Healthcare & Life Sciences, Infrastructure & Cities, Industrial System & Sensors, Smart Home & Consumer, Transport & Urban Mobility

By Component: Solution, Services

By Geography: The global IoT security market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Internet of Things (IoT) security refers to the safeguards and protections provided for cloud-connected devices such as home automation, SCADA machines, security cameras, and any other technology that connects directly to the cloud.

IoT Security Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The IoT Security Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on IoT security market size, drivers and trends, IoT security market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and IoT security market growth across geographies.

