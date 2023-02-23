Breast Implant Market Size is Projected to Reach US$ 3.5 Billion by 2028 | Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.2%
The global breast implant market size reached US$ 2.6 Billion in 2022. By 2028, it will reach a value of US$ 3.5 Billion, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% (2023-2028).SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “Breast Implant Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” by IMARC Group, finds that the global breast implant market size reached US$ 2.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2%during 2023-2028.
Breast implants are prostheses developed with a silicon outer shell that is stuffed with a blended form of silicone gel and saline. They are commercially available in numerous types, including structured, round, silicone, gummy bear, saline, textured, etc. Breast implant surgery involves various steps, such as anesthesia, incision, insertion, placement, and closing of the devices using surgical tape or layered sutures in the breast tissue. Breast implants are extensively utilized in cosmetic surgery for changing and enhancing the shape, size, and contour of breasts by removing and replacing tissue. As a result, they find widespread application in cosmetology clinics, hospitals, and ambulatory surgical centers across countries.
Breast Implant Market Trends and Drivers:
The rising demand for breast implantation and cosmetic surgeries, on account of the increasing consciousness among consumers towards maintaining an aesthetic appeal, is primarily augmenting the breast implant market. Additionally, the escalating prevalence of breast cancer and the inflating usage of implants in breast reconstruction procedures among patients are further catalyzing the market growth.
Moreover, the development of technologically advanced and stable silicone gel breast and hyaluronic acid fillers that provide improved resemblance to natural breast tissue is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the growing number of partnership agreements among organizations to develop advanced implants with 3D printing technology is also positively influencing the global market.
Furthermore, the expanding collaborations among various brands to sensitize the target consumers about the post-surgery complications and associated risks are anticipated to propel the breast implant market over the forecasted period.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Breast Implant Companies:
Allergan plc, CEREPLAS, Establishment Labs SA, Global Consolidated Aesthetics Limited, Groupe Sebbin SAS, HansBiomed Co. Ltd., Ideal Implant Inc., Laboratoires Arion, Mentor Worldwide LLC (Johnson & Johnson), POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH and Sientra Inc.
The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, product, shape, application and end user.
Breakup by Product:
• Silicone Breast Implants
• Saline Breast Implants
Breakup by Shape:
• Round
• Anatomical
Breakup by Application:
• Cosmetic Surgery
• Reconstructive Surgery
Breakup by End User:
• Hospitals
• Cosmetology Clinics
• Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Breakup by Region:
• North America: (United States, Canada)
• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
• Market Performance (2017-2022)
• Market Outlook (2023- 2028)
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
