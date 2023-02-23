Submit Release
EMP announces their new release "The Laughter"

The film explores the terrifying fear of the unknown

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emotion in Motion Productions (EMP) is proud to announce the release of their latest short film “The Laughter” Directed by Siddhant Hariname and has stunning performances by Dimple Bajaj along with Himanshu Kumar & Sagar Bhadreshwara.

The film follows the harrowing journey of Pari, a young woman who is haunted by mysterious voices in her house. As the story unfolds, viewers are left to wonder whether these voices are simply in Pari’s head or if there is a more sinister presence lurking in her home. “The Laughter” is a tense and gripping film that keeps the audience on the edge of their seats from start to finish. Some atmospheric cinematography by Abhinesh Vishwakarma & his team along with evocating and haunting background score by Ayush Hariname, adds an additional layer of tension and suspense to the film.

“We wanted to explore the fear of the unknown and the power of the human mind to conjure up the terrifying things,” said Siddhant Hariname, writer & director of this film who is known for his love for the thriller genre. “We hope the audiences will enjoy it as much as we enjoyed making it” he adds. Watch this film on Hungama Play.

