Advantage Communications Group Reports Global Growth in 2022

BARCELONA, MD, SPAIN, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- – Advantage Communications Group (Advantage), a global telecom managed services provider (MSP), today announced double digit year-over-year growth for the previous five years, driven by a heightened need for flexible and secure network connectivity and cloud communications services and a strong commitment to internal development and expansion.

“2022 was a year of strong geographic, financial, service and workforce growth for the company,” says Advantage Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer Steve Rome. “Businesses everywhere are realizing that their legacy infrastructure is inefficient, expensive, and lacking critical security features. We help businesses address all of these issues, particularly as current events impact their operations, in addition to significant cost and labor savings.”

Throughout 2022, Advantage has been focusing on increasing its global footprint. They successfully brought on additional workforce in Lyon, France and Portugal to extend the reach of the European headquarters in Barcelona, Spain. Advantage’s expansion efforts and hiring of additional employees will provide greater local support for its regional clients and allow the company to reach more customers in high-growth international markets.

To support the substantial growth of its EMEA client base, including a €6B building materials enterprise, numerous pharmaceuticals, and hospitality organizations, Advantage onboarded 10 new European team members in sales and engineering capacities in addition to 35 new staff the U.S added in the last year alone. The firm anticipates a similar or steeper growth trajectory in 2023.

Advantage attributes its growth in part to its consistently broadening services portfolio that anticipates the needs of today’s evolving enterprises. Advantage recently added a new automated bill payment solution to its portfolio of managed offerings to complement its full lifecycle expense management service. This new service combines a centralized, automated accounts payable process with real-time visibility across the entire billing lifecycle for telecom and networking expenses within Advantage’s proprietary customer expense portal, Command Center.

Also of note is the company’s focus on forming new partnerships. In August, Advantage joined forces with Extreme Networks to make its white-glove managed telecom services available to Extreme customers. This innovative collaboration enables Extreme customers to simplify their infrastructure lifecycle, and centralize inventory and expenses.

In Europe, Advantage also partnered with Conscia, a firm specializing in networking, cloud and cybersecurity on a number of joint engagements. With their reach and offices throughout the EU, Consica – which is also celebrating its 20th anniversary—is an ideal complement for customers needing design and implementation of infrastructure.

As a leading global MSP, Advantage reduces IT complexity and administrative burdens for enterprises. Customers also benefit from a single partner for end-to-end IT optimization, including procurement, provisioning, implementation, inventory, and expense management.

“2023 will be a special year for Advantage, as we celebrate our 20th year in business,” says Advantage CEO David Gardner. “Our team is firing on all cylinders. We couldn’t be more excited for another year of innovation, differentiation and extraordinary growth.”

About Advantage Communications Group, LLC

Advantage Communications Group mitigates the complexity of a constantly evolving IT landscape. Through hundreds of global service provider partnerships, our deep bench of technology practitioners and groundbreaking software, we make it easy to optimize your network and telecom infrastructure. We simplify the sourcing process, implement your selected solution, reduce your costs post deployment, and filter out the noise to distill technology chaos into data-driven, decision-useful information. As an end-to-end Telecom MSP, we optimize your communications solutions across voice, data, cloud, video and mobility.

Visit www.advantagecg.com to learn more.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) is a leader in cloud networking focused on delivering services that connect devices, applications, and people in new ways. We push the boundaries of technology leveraging the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation. 50,000 customers globally trust our end-to-end, cloud-driven networking solutions and rely on our top-rated services and support to accelerate their digital transformation efforts and deliver progress like never before. For more information, visit Extreme's website at https://www.extremenetworks.com/



About Conscia

Conscia is a European IT specialist in networking, cyber security, and cloud providing secure infrastructure solutions and 24-7 managed services to clients with complex network, data center, cloud, IOT, and mobility demands. Conscia delivers best-in-class technical competencies and insights, and as a trusted advisor strives to support customers’ business-critical technology systems across the entire life cycle from design, implementation and operation to optimization.

Founded in 2003, Conscia today has approximately 1,000 employees serving some of the largest organizations within financial services, healthcare, public sector, manufacturing, utilities, and retail from offices in Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Germany, Netherlands, and Slovenia. The long-term ambition of Conscia is to become the preferred networking and cloud infrastructure and cybersecurity partner in Europe for customers and vendors.

