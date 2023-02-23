Nominations Now Open for the AIM Business Awards: Celebrating Multiculturalism in Australian Business

Oz Arab Media Logo

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Australian International Multicultural Association (AIM Association) has partnered with Oz Arab Media, one of the leading Arabic Ethnic news platforms in Australia, to create the AIM Business Awards. The friendly competition, aimed at highlighting small to medium enterprises owned or managed by individuals of ethnic background, is set to take place annually, with winners announced at the Oz Arab Media Gala Dinner on May 19.

The competition is divided into three stages, starting with nominations from now until March 15. During this stage, individuals can nominate their business, non-profit, and/or entrepreneur on the Oz Arab Media website here. Voting will commence after the nomination stage closes and will continue until April 15.

The top five entities in each category will then move to the third stage, where members of the panel of judges will receive the list of finalists. During this stage, the members of the jury will be encouraged to research the finalists and/or visit or interact with them in order to form an opinion about each finalist. Each finalist will also be encouraged to send a 30-45 second video about their entity to be showcased during the gala dinner before the final voting of the members of the jury takes place. The panel of judges includes Ms. Nissy Nassif, CEO and Director of Wiping Tears Charitable Foundation; Mr. Grant Jones, multimedia professional and author; Ms. Carol Ferrone, TV presenter and media personality; Mr. Wally Mehanna, founder of the Canterbury Bankstown Chamber of Commerce (CBCC); and Mr. George Bousamra, Director of Syncorp Consulting and Assistant Secretary of the Australian Arab Business Council (AABC).

The winners of the Best Multicultural Business, Best Multicultural NGO, and Best Ethnic Entrepreneur will be announced soon after voting and will receive a range of prizes, including an article about the entity produced and published on Oz Arab Media, three months of free banner and e-magazine ads, and a 50% discount on other ads purchased in 2023.

AIM Association aims to promote businesses, charities, and entrepreneurs with an ethnic or multicultural background in Australia. The AIM Business Awards are just one of many projects the non-profit organisation will be conducting annually.

For more information on the AIM Business Awards and to nominate your business, non-profit, or entrepreneur, please visit the AIM Association website.