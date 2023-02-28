Sunstall Inc. Unveils Sunzaun
The vertical solution that breaks through the limits of solar energy production
With our dual use approach, Sunzaun mitigates the problems for modern farming caused by climate change and offers energy supply for electric vehicles right where it’s needed.”NOVATO, CA, USA, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunstall Inc. is proud to announce the launch of Sunzaun, a vertical solar system that is designed to realize innovative ways of renewable energy production. Sunzaun offers a solution to address essential climate change challenges for agriculture and urban electricity supply.
— Helge Biernath, CEO of Sunstall
One of the unique advantages of the Sunzaun is its ability to combine agriculture and the production of green electricity on the same land. This innovative vertical system has the potential to increase crop yield, provide shade and create a microclimate for the plants, while also decreasing the demand for irrigation and manuring. It offers a higher efficiency in land utilization, making it an ideal solution for agricultural applications. The Agrisolar Clearinghouse published a case study about a Sunzaun installation on a vineyard in California, explaining the system’s benefits for a farm.
In addition to its agricultural applications, the Sunzaun is also suitable for a range of other environments such as along highways, next to railways, as a fence for property like residential buildings or public spaces, and any environment that can benefit from the small spatial footprint of the vertical design.
"We are thrilled to offer this revolutionary new product to the market," said Helge Biernath, Sunstall’s CEO, "With our dual use approach, Sunzaun will have a high impact on decarbonizing the US: It mitigates the problems for modern farming caused by climate change and offers energy supply for electric vehicles right where it’s needed. We are confident that Sunzaun will help our customers save money on their energy bills while also reducing their carbon footprint."
Tim Basulto, Sunzaun’s product manager, highlights the following unique features:
-Accommodation of bifacial modules in portrait orientation
-Sleek and durable vertical design that blends seamlessly with any property
-Easy installation and maintenance
-High efficiency in land utilization
-Co-location of solar PV and agriculture
-Potential to increase crop yield
-Decreasing the demand for irrigation and manuring
-Harvesting between Sunzaun rows
-Fence for livestock or property
-Energy supply next to highways, railroads or any other location benefiting from vertical solar
Sunstall Inc. is committed to providing the most versatile and reliable vertical solar solution on the market, and Sunzaun is a testament to that commitment. For more information on Sunzaun or to schedule a consultation, please visit www.sunzaun.com or contact sunzaun@sunstall.com
