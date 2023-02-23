$25 million Fort Lauderdale Estate With Mega-Yacht Dockage Auctioning to Highest Bidder via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions

632 2nd Key Drive, Fort Lauderdale, Florida Double point lot with incredible views on Sunrise Key The open floor plan is perfect for entertaining, with incredible amenities like the temperature-controlled wine cellar, media room, and more. Separate cabana for guests, live-in staff, or yacht crew Boater’s dream property with double mega-yacht dockage

In cooperation with The Elmes Group at Compass, the property is set to auction with No Reserve in March via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Built and finished by Waterbrook Builders and Tuthill Architecture in 2019, 632 2nd Key Drive rests on a coveted double point lot, comprising nearly two-thirds of an acre with 355 feet of water frontage. Listed for $25 million, the estate is scheduled to auction with No Reserve next month via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Tim Elmes of The Elmes Group at Compass. Bidding is scheduled to open 9 March and culminate on 16 March live at Sotheby’s New York, the world’s premier destination for art and luxury. Bidding will also be available on Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, casothebys.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

“Having worked with Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions on several luxury auctions over the years, it was apparent that 632 2nd Key Drive would be an excellent fit for their world-class platform. Their unparalleled global reach of potential buyers, a dedicated team of professionals experienced in real estate marketing and promotion, and their unique sales approach to marketing one-of-a-kind properties afford exactly what my clients and I want—an opportunity to sell within a designated time frame all while tapping a network of global buyers for maximum exposure," stated Tim Elmes, Listing Agent.

Positioned in the heart of Fort Lauderdale within a hurricane hole, the estate boasts a prime setting to enjoy spanning waterfront views. The main house shines with modern flair and high-end finishes, from marble floors to soaring ceilings. Floor-to-ceiling impact-resistant windows flood every inch of the home with natural light and frame the views beyond. Guests may enjoy breakfast from the eat-in gourmet kitchen, and the open floor plan is perfect for entertaining with amenities such as the temperature-controlled wine cellar, media room, and elevator that marry convenience with luxury. A cozy firepit and summer kitchen make alfresco dining possible in any season. A separate guest house adds further to the appeal, with two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a dedicated kitchen for family, friends, live-in staff, or a yacht crew to reside in luxury. Soak and sun the days away from the pool at the estate’s point, central to two mega yacht dock slips, ready to welcome a personal fleet, or hit the water on tube or water-skis in one of the only areas offering access for adventurous water sports.

Additional features include 8 total bedrooms and 10 total bathrooms with Mediterranean yet chic modern design, perfect for entertaining; a gated entrance; double kitchen island, an additional back kitchen, and designer Wolf & Sub Zero appliances; an oversized primary suite with a soaking tub overlooking the water, steam shower, dual vanities, wet bar with Onyx countertop, and oversized, dual walk-in closets; an expansive private balcony; other spaces, including a flexible bedroom to function as an office, a gym with a full bathroom, steam & sauna, and two laundry rooms, one upstairs and one on main level; hurricane minded design, with CGI impact resistant windows and doors throughout and a generator; a Savant smart home system and security system; 1,000-gallon propane gas tank; two 170-foot protected mega-yacht slips, with 480-volt 3-phase power, and boat lift; and a four car garage—all just 25 minutes to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Set among Fort Lauderdale’s most exclusive neighborhoods, 632 2nd Key Drive is surrounded by a limited number of multi-million-dollar waterfront estates. The Key’s point lots are rarer still, spanning a tip of land between the island’s channels to offer true waterfront living. Unrestricted access to the Intracoastal Waterway and Atlantic Ocean are prime for any yachtsman, putting all of Fort Lauderdale’s waterways just minutes away. Privacy, security, and five-star amenities only improve the location, while top-rated schools and world-famous beaches beckon from the iconic destination. Explore the Galleria for an opulent shopping experience, or walk the white sands of Fort Lauderdale Beach. Golfer’s may enjoy any of more than 35 world-class courses, including tracks designed by Tom Fazio, Donald Ross and more.

632 2nd Key Drive is available for showings daily by appointment and additionally available for private virtual showings.

A 145-foot Superyacht, I LOVE THIS BOAT, is additionally available for sale. Please inquire for more details at +1 215.512.3370.

As part of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the information listed on the property page. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit casothebys.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions

Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. In November 2021, the firm was acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, holding a joint 80 percent ownership stake. Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. Since Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ inception in 2008, it has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 34 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information, visit casothebys.com.

