Cuyler Pagano Announces His Third Comic Book, Alien Terrodactyls
Cuyler Pagano's New Comic Book Series, Alien Terrodactyls, Set to Launch in May 2023 with a Action-Packed Theme Featuring Alien Dinosaurs.
Alien Terrodactyls is an epic adventure that is sure to please fans of the sci-fi action genre!”ALBUQUERQUE, NM, USA, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cuyler Pagano, the acclaimed comic book creator, has officially announced his third comic book series, Alien Terrodactyls. This new series will be a departure from his previous family-friendly works and will feature a more mature, action-packed theme.
Alien Terrodactyls takes place in a post-apocalyptic America in the year 2125, where a small group of survivalists led by Commander Frank Dagger and his militia men, are humanity's last hope against an alien race that has brought a breed of enhanced DNA pterodactyls to life. The new series promises to be an epic battle, with plenty of action, violence, blood and of course, alien dinosaurs.
The new comic book series is scheduled to launch in May of 2023.
The first issue, "Guts & Glory," will be part 1 of 5 and will eventually be put together in a complete 5-chapter hardcover comic book over the next 2-3 years. Pagano has brought on a rockstar team for the interior art, and many new artists for variant covers. There will be a variety of limited edition variants for collectors to choose from, and Pagano is working on a few other surprises for higher-level Kickstarter tiers.
"I'm excited to announce Alien Terrodactyls to fans of independent comic books," said Pagano. "It's a completely new world, and I can't wait to see what people think of it."
Pagano has also begun negotiations with an independent film studio for a potential film adaptation.
Story Preview: From the forgotten depths of time, a slumbering seed has stirred. An enigmatic extraterrestrial race, has brought forth a breed of pterodactyls, imbued with a power that lay dormant for aeons. But now, in the bleak year of 2125, from the ruins of an apocalyptic America, these wondrous creatures have awoken, bearing the mark of an otherworldly origin.
Amidst the desolation of this new world, a tiny band of human survivors has taken up arms. From the heart of the southwestern desert, they emerge, ready to face the ultimate challenge, for they are humanity's last chance. Will they succeed in their desperate mission, or will they be swept away by the forces of chaos that threaten to engulf them all? Only time will tell.
